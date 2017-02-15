Falcons set personal records at Open

The Seattle Pacific University track and field team had a long, eventful weekend of meets as they competed in both the Husky Classic and the UW Indoor Open this past weekend.

Senior Michaella Khans soared at Sunday’s UW Indoor Classic as she made a new PR on pole vault, clearing 11-10 3/4. This surpassed her previous indoor best of 11-6 1/2 set last season.

Khans’ new height earned her a spot on the NCAA Division II qualifying list and 20th place in the meet. Last year Khan scored a win in the GNAC indoor, and she is hoping to do the same this year.

First-year Scout Cai also had an eventful day on pole vault, making her college debut on Sunday. She cleared both the 10-10 3/4 and the 11-5 marks on first attempts. Cai also set a PR in the long jump with a record of 16-7.

Senior Sammi Markham was able to push past the 40 mark in the shot put at both meets this weekend. Her final attempt at Sunday’s meet was 40-3 1/2.

On the men’s side, junior Ben Halladay set a new PR in the mile race with a time of 4:24.84, surpassing his previous record by three and one-half seconds. He is currently ranked ninth on the conference list, just .38 shy of being placed in the top eight.

Sophomore Jesse Phan ran his first ever individual indoor race this weekend. With a time of 1:55.51 in the 800-meter race, Phan scored the No. 6 spot on the conference list.

The Falcons will gear up for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships this weekend in Nampa, Idaho. As the indoor season winds to an end, the Falcons will have one qualifier and one invitational to make a spot for themselves in the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships.