Falcons outscore Yellowjackets

Thanks to a win on Saturday, the Seattle Pacific University women’s basketball team ensued their fourth consecutive win. Beating the Montana State Billings, 98-57, the Falcons ended their four away games with a record of 17-5 overall and 9-5 in conference.

SPU played all 12 of its players, and each put points on the board, with 10 of them getting at least one of the total 27 rebounds for the team. With the reserves scoring over half of the total points, the team used each of its players to keep the momentum going through all four quarters.

“We have had a huge focus on rebounding both offensively and defensively,” senior guard Lindsay Lee said, adding that focus came to fruition in the game on Saturday.

Starting out strong, senior guard Rachel Shim scored nine points within the first few minutes, leading the Falcons to a 35-12 lead after the first quarter.

Ending the half with a 59-28 lead, the Falcons had the highest scoring half of the season.

“Every time you get an offensive rebound, you have another option for a score, and understanding the value of every possession is very important,” Head Coach Julie Heisey said.

“We don’t need to take a quick shot if we don’t have an advantage; if we don’t have an advantage of a three-on-two or two-on-one, we’re going to make teams play defense, and we’re going to break it down.”

Seattle Pacific University topped 50 percent from the field in all four quarters while keeping the Billings below 46 percent in scoring in all four quarters.

“Something that worked well was that we just played together and were patient with our offense, reading screens and taking shots in rhythm, which, in turn, sparked our offense and allowed us to hit shots,” senior guard Brianne Lasconia said.

Junior forwards Courtney Hollander and Erica Pagano each put 11 points on the board, and senior guard Stacey Lukasiewicz and junior guard Lindsay Lee each scored 10 points. Lasconia scored eight points on Saturday, surpassing 500 points for her career.

“We need to continue to take pride in doing the hard work like pushing a body out to get a rebound and hitting a defender when we screen,” Lee said. “If we focus on the fundamentals, the game becomes a lot more simple.”

“I think part of it is just maturity and just understanding more the importance of each possession,” Heisey said.

Up next for the Falcons are two home games this week.

First up is a game on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. against Western Washington University. Then the Falcons will return home Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. to play in the homecoming game against Simon Fraser.

“All the games are very important to us, and it is important for us to win,” Heisey added. “We need to do our best to put a whole game together and win that game.”