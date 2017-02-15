Falcon women suffer double losses

Missing crucial shots, the Falcon women lost two big games this week, and their record dropped to 17-7 overall, 9-7 in conference.

On Thursday night, SPU faced off against their biggest rival, No. 1 ranked Western Washington University.

With an abysmal scoring percentage, the lowest of their season, the Falcons could not seem to get their shots into the basket.

“We did not shoot the ball well at all,” Head Coach Julie Heisey said. “I think when you miss so many wide open shots, you get frustrated.

We had more shots than they did, and we didn’t hit them.”

Shooting at 28.6 percent to Western Washington’s 45.6 percent, SPU struggled immensely to overcome the constant 10 point deficit looming over them.

As the clock ticked down, SPU still struggled to overcome Western’s lead.

Junior forward Erica Pagano knew they needed a basket.

“In my head I was thinking we need to get a stop and score on the other end,” Pagano said.

However, baskets were few and far between for the Falcons.

Although Pagano scored 10 points, the most of any player on the Falcon team, it wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell to the Vikings, 69-50. On Saturday afternoon, the Falcons battled against Simon Fraser for the homecoming game.

Senior guard Rachel Shim had a career high 17 points, and junior forward Courtney Hollander scored 13 points for the Falcon team.

Although players were scoring more, SPU shot just 38.9 percent from the field against Simon Fraser who shot 46.3 percent from the field.

“The good thing is we have good shots, and the bad thing is we miss shots that would have been very easy to make, and that is what is discouraging, and that is when you get frustrated,” Heisey said.

Traveling to face off against Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday at 8 p.m. and then to Alaska Anchorage on Saturday at 5 p.m., the Falcons need a win to clinch a spot in the GNAC Tournament next month.

“We can control staying engaged, we can control our effort, we can control staying together as a team and being unified,” Heisey said. “There’s going to be adversity in games, and you have to be able to play through adversity.

“We need to stay together, and at the same time we need to be able to make lay ups.”