Editorial Comment

In 1997, President Donald Trump watched his 16-year-old daughter Ivanka host the Miss Teen USA pageant. He turned to the then-Miss Universe, Brook Antoinette Mahealani Lee, and asked: “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?”

Then, in 2006, during an interview on The View, he made a comment regarding Ivanka’s Playboy photoshoot. He said, “I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

And then, on a 2013 episode of “Wendy,” Ivanka was asked, “What’s the biggest thing you have in common with your father?” She replied, “Either real estate or golf.” However, President Trump responded “Well, I was going to say sex.” And that’s not where it ends.

In a September 2015 Rolling Stone article, Trump bragged, “Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father…” He’s also referred her on multiple occasions as a “piece of ass.”

Why is this significant, you may be asking? Well, this week Milo Yiannopoulos, a British journalist and former senior editor for Breitbart News, is under fire for seemingly condoning sex between men and underage boys. The comments made within the published video not only cost him an invitation to be the keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference, but also his controversial $250,000 book deal with publishers Simon and Schuster.

He blamed “sloppy editing” and his “usual blend of British sarcasm, provocation and gallows humour” for skewing the impression of his views on paedophilia. “I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors,” he wrote in a Facebook post. Isn’t the irony palpable and sickening once we look past all the hate speech both of these individuals have spewed from their mouths?

On one hand, we have the President of the United States of America explicitly objectifying his own daughter and proclaiming his own sexual attraction to her, and on the other, we have the purported king of the nationalistic alt-right movement who described his own experience with an older gentleman and then made an inappropriate joke.

Yet the latter was forced to apologize at risk of becoming a social outcast and the former was elected to be the leader of the free world. If that weren’t ironic enough, the same establishments, such as CPAC, who vivaciously supported President Trump throughout his election, are now condemning Yiannopoulos.

We don’t think we need to spell out the hypocrisy here. Honestly, writing that first paragraph made our stomachs turn. How can this be justified?

What is happening to our society?

We don’t know.