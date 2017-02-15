Editorial Comment

“Naked is normal”– that is what Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer, tweeted Monday concerning their move to rescind a publishing decision made back in 2015, in which they ceased to publish nudity.

“I’ll be the first to admit the way … the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Hefner tweeted. “Nudity was never the problem, because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and rediscovering who we are.”

We applaud Hefner and Playboy for rebutting the anti-nudity, body-shaming movement that has swept across our nation due to the rise of internet pornography. This is an opportunity for Playboy to inspire instead of disappoint.

For over 50 years, Playboy has been a controversial part of American popular culture. Its use of nudity, sexual humor and thoroughly engaging articles revolutionized the way many Americans viewed sex and women. And, for over 50 years, it has disappointed by promoting sexism, hyper-sexualization and the objectification of women with every issue printed.

This acknowledgment that society, not nudity, is the issue is a big step forward in the right direction.

Additionally, the magazine will bring back “Party Jokes” and “The Playboy Philosophy,” two sections they scrapped last year, and take the “Entertainment for Men” off the front cover.

Furthermore, Hefner said that Playboy “will always be a lifestyle brand focused on men’s interests, but as gender roles continue to evolve in society, so will we.”