Editorial Comment

The Israeli Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, passed a law Monday evening that directly undermines the progress toward peace and the possibility of a two-state solution for the Jewish and Palestinian people.

Even though polls show that most Israelis support the establishment of a two-state resolve, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, and his band of conniving oligarchists, have decided to move forward with the landgrab game they have been playing for the past 50 years — including the capture of the West Bank in Jordan.

The bill, passed by a vote of 60-52, was contested by many, including the nation’s attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, who described it as a direct breach of international law and undeniably unconstitutional.

The reason this bill is so misguided and destructive is that it concerns Palestinians and their property rights. The bill retroactively legalizes settlements on private Palestinian land in the West Bank.

However, Palestinians in the West Bank are not Israeli citizens and therefore cannot vote for the members of Parliament that are supposed to represent them.

Supporters of the law claim that the offered compensation for the stolen land should be enough to reconcile differences, but they forget one thing: the land is not theirs to begin with, and they should not be the ones setting the terms.

This bill, like the evacuation of 40 settler families at the Amona outpost this past week, is illegal and should be treated as such by both the Israeli and the U.S. government.

The reason we attach the U.S. government to this policy decision is that we rely on Israel to be a beacon of democracy in the Middle East, and because we recently decided to give them $38 billion in aid over the next 10 years, the largest ever of its kind.

We recognize that blood has been spilt by both sides and tensions are seemingly more agitated than ever before, but this is not the way to go about establishing peace nor respecting the Palestinian people.

Even though we don’t have faith that the Trump administration will do anything at all, in regard to Israel’s unjust actions, we can hope this is where the ball might stop rolling.