Editorial Comment

We think President Trump may be confusing his role as President with his role as a reality TV host.

Likewise, the media is being a little dramatic. *GASP! They said whaaaat?*

Trump’s executive order is not a ban on all Muslims entering the U.S., as the echoing phrase “Muslim ban” suggests.

The executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen — from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days and suspends admission for refugees for 120 days.

This is very different from Barack Obama’s 2011 order, which slowed processing of Iraqi refugees for six months.

Still, this is quite frightening given Trump advocated for a complete Muslim ban throughout his entire campaign and even asked former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani how he could get such a measure passed legally.

Well, it seems he has moved his first rook: firing Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for supposedly betraying the Department of Justice.

“The acting Attorney General Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” read a statement by the Trump administration.

In a letter to Justice Department earlier in the day Monday, Yates reinforced her actions, stating, “I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

Yates, who has served with the DOJ for 27 years and has been praised by Republicans for her long record of prosecuting violent crimes, went on to say, “At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.”

Her job is to act as a representative for the executive branch and to ensure that Trump aligns with the way she interoperates the constitution.

Basically, she was Trump’s administration’s Lawyer.

Now, Trump has appointed Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve as Acting Attorney General, who said he would enforce Trump’s ban immediately.

This seems like a direct move on Trump’s part to complete his campaign promise to eventually enforce a complete Muslim ban, which is a terrifying thought.

Congress and the states are the only entities with the power to corrupt Trump’s misguided plans that put American values at stake.

It’s your move, Congress. Please put an end to this chaos.