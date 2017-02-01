Dangerous censoring

This is the saga of the National Park Service, complete with some tweets and government censorship: It started, like most of this week’s bureaucratic nonsense, with inauguration day.

It would have been one thing to simply not bring up the fact that the crowd that showed up to witness the Trump coronation ceremony was noticeably smaller than the crowd that gathered for former President Obama’s.

In fact, that shouldn’t have mattered at all. No one needed crowd size to know that Donald Trump was a wildly unpopular incoming president compared to his predecessor.

We have his historically low-polling numbers for that. But White House press secretary Sean Spicer chose to double down on the issue and refer to the crowd as being “the largest audience to witness an inauguration in history, period.”

The oddly easy-to-disprove claim was dubbed by Kellyanne Conway as an “alternative fact,” as if she expected anyone to see it as anything other than a lie.

Someone at the National Park Service’s social media office was feeling shady. That day, the official Twitter account of the NPS retweeted a photo comparing the 2009 and 2017 inaugural crowd sizes.

That’s when, as reported by the Washington Post, Trump personally called the head of the NPS upset over the photo. Whatever was said in that phone call, it resulted in the tweet being deleted and replaced with one that reads:

“We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and history of our parks with you”

My favorite part of that insincere tweet is the lack of punctuation.

That Tuesday, the administration placed the Environmental Protection Agency, the US Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior under a gag rule barring scientists from making press releases, social media posts or other forms of science communication.

That’s where Badlands National Park comes in. That same day, despite government orders, the official account (@BadlandsNPS) started tweeting out, well, facts.

“Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate,” began the first tweet.

“The pre-industrial concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 280 parts per million (ppm). As of December 2016, 404.93 ppm,” read the second. These facts are true, and anyone can read the data and observations behind them, no need for an alternative.These were well-researched, well-documented and freely available scientific truths. They were removed from the Badlands Twitter account almost immediately.

In a statement from an NPS official that everyone totally believes, the tweets were said to be written “by a former employee who was not authorized to use the account” and taken down “for security purposes.”

But the deletion of scientific tweets falls under the restrictions of the gag rule; that explanation doesn’t tell the whole story.

One difference between the fact of Trump’s inauguration crowd size and the fact that the planet is warming is that the inauguration crowd size has not been measured for decades by numerous observatories throughout the world.

But more important is the significance. The crowd size debacle was a smokescreen; the number of people on the lawn of the national mall was, at the end of the day, pointless, and served as a distraction.

But the same can’t be said for the reality of climate change. Deleting uncouth comparison tweets is one thing, but deleting objectively true tweets about the state of the climate is another.

The Badlands anecdote provides an illustration of the larger danger surrounding the federal science organizations and their ability to share information.

The first couple weeks of the presidency are already revealing the anti-science forces at work in this new administration.

If science is censored, there will be little to keep our administration from sacrificing environmental protections and intensifying the pollution and warming of our home planet past the point of no return. Keep this one on your radar.

Brian is a sophomore cellular and molecular biology major.