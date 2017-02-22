Conservatism is traditional

My great-grandmother, like many great-grandmothers, grew up during the Great Depression. I remember her stories about what life was like during that decade, when money was scarce and everything, from food to fuel to paper clips, had to be conserved.

Even though her dad ran a grocery store, the family raised their own garden full of vegetables. Even into adulthood, she carried that attitude of reducing, reusing and recycling; her daughters fondly remembered how she always made them save even small things, like a rubber band, because they could always be put to good use.

For years, she never owned a washer and dryer for her laundry; she wrung clothes out by hand and hung them out on the line to dry. Ask my dad, and he’ll tell you that the best sleep he ever had was in freshly washed sheets that had just spent a day in the sun.

Before conservatism, there was conservationism. It was the struggle of the Great Depression followed by World War II that made that generation greener than any generation since.

For our generation, it’s environmentally friendly to drive a hybrid car, so as to burn only one pound of gasoline into the air on your way to work instead of three.

But eighty years ago, “going green” was baked into our infrastructure.

In cities and in towns, public transit was commonplace, and municipalities were set up to be walkable — only around 40 percent of households owned cars.

For some reason, anti-environmentalist pundits like to point out that even in our modern ecological era, with the “liberal agenda” pushing regulations to reduce emissions and pollution, we’re nowhere near as environmentally friendly as our great-grandparents were a century before us.

And they’re right; let’s go back to the way things were. Isn’t that the point?

It might sound like I’m engaging in “Good Old Days” pastoral thinking — the same longing for an idealized past that slogans like “Make America Great Again” prey upon — instead of thinking toward the future and thinking of progress. But there’s a line between progress and convolution. Sometimes the distinction involves a return to tradition.

It’s a shame that the phrase “traditional values” has been converted into a dog whistle term for policing public bathrooms and not serving pizza to gay people.

Real values, not those rooted in fear of the unfamiliar, are those that any generation can look to in order to do what is right.

Of these, love for the environment is one of the most important.

If you’re looking for traditional values, that’s the place to start.

Life in the Great Depression instilled a habit of conservationism that stuck with people like my great-grandmother long after the decade ended. Then, the US entered World War II, and reducing, reusing and recycling took on a whole new meaning.

Going green became, quite literally, a tool for fighting Nazis. The government pushed reducing, reusing and recycling throughout the 1940s for everything from fuel to nylon to scrap metal; with a war going on, conserving at home meant those extra resources could be used by the troops to bring down the forces of fascism.

Make sure to carpool to work to save gasoline — as one propaganda poster put it: “When you ride alone, you ride with Hitler!”

Across the country, we were planting victory gardens. Since the trucks and rubber tires were all going to the war effort, local produce was the only way to go. Over 20,000,000 gardens sprang up on the Homefront soil, from backyards to window boxes to the apartment rooftop.

By 1944, almost half of the vegetables grown in the United States were coming from the backyard. “Your victory garden,” said one poster, “counts more than ever!”

Americans didn’t go green because it was fun and trendy; they did it because they had to.

Now, we face a different enemy that poses no less of a threat. Now, the U.S. needs to reduce, reuse and recycle in order to combat the already-present effects of climate change.

The planet warms because the fossil fuels we burn to support our current lifestyles release heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the air.

We can’t keep going this way forever. We will keep on this trajectory at a possibly irreversible rate unless we cut our emissions and live greener lifestyles.

On this current path of consumerism, the natural is replaced by the artificial. Here, progress is measured by how well the human condition can be automated, with factory labor outsourced to the point of invisibility to supply us with a level of useless tat never before seen in human history. And we’ll keep reaping the consequences of our waste, in the form of pollution, drought and drastic climate change, until we recognize just how unsustainable our lifestyles really are.

Otherwise, it’ll be too late.

This is one instance where progress means a return to traditional values. We must set up an infrastructure that doesn’t needlessly waste resources, that focuses on saving fuel, buying local and using only what we need.

In this case, ensuring our future means modeling our present after our past.

Brian is a sophomore molecular and cellular biology major.