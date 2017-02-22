Complacency inefficient

Two weeks ago, an incompetent, unqualified woman and a blatantly racist man were confirmed as part of the handpicked cabinet responsible for helping run this country.

Two weeks ago, the anger and outrage was palpable, filling our Twitter and Facebook feeds to the brim with protest photos and video clips.

But, now, there is silence. Not a silence of acceptance, necessarily, but somewhat of a numbing silence, a defeat, an unwilling complacency.

This silence, of course, is a side effect of the world we now live in.

With outrage after unbelievable outrage unfolding within our government, it’s become difficult to keep up, and trying to do so leaves one’s head spinning for days. It feels like if you let yourself care about one aspect of politics, you have to care about everything else, a never ending everything else.

But we can’t stop caring. We can’t give in to the tempting comfort of pretending everything’s okay. It’s exhausting, I know, but no real change comes from one protest or one week of anger.

This is a new era. Many of us are just now realizing the blatant inequalities in our society that have only grown worse. For the first time in our lives, we are able to actively participate in the fight for basic human rights.

And, at first, it’s exciting, all 150,000 of us flood the streets, holding our signs and shouting for change — a beautiful, exhilarating moment that makes you actually proud to live in America.

But the next day more unqualified nominations are confirmed, and more executive issues are ordered, and it’s hard to find a reason to keep protesting when it doesn’t seem to be making any difference.

The painfully slow process of government — and change in general — is tiring, and we have to remember to always look ahead.

The purpose of the Women’s March a couple of weekends ago was not to convince Trump to leave office or hope that everyone will magically realize the mess we’re in.

It was a statement, millions strong, that let everyone know that we will not normalize this kind of administration, that they have an obligation to listen to their constituents and that we will fight them every step of the way.

This is not to say protests can’t cause action, as seen by the repeal of the Muslim Ban by the federal courts. That was one victory in a thousand more battles that are sure to come.

We cannot give up now.

So how do we keep ourselves politically active and remain sane? Ground ourselves in the facts.

Here are some facts: Betsy DeVos is the Secretary of Education, whose responsibilities and job is centered around public schools, yet she has never attended a public school or taken out any school loans. She is a billionaire who has donated extensively to the Republican party and, of course, has no experience working in education.

Jeff Sessions is the confirmed Attorney General, a man who was considered too racist for a federal judge position in the 1980’s. He’s also denied the existence of voter suppression and instigates Trump’s delusions of voter fraud.

Hopefully, these are things you’ve heard before, but if you really consider the reality of these people being in positions of immense influence in our government, it is almost crushing.

Democrat or Republican, Trump supporter or not, these are not opinions; they are cold, hard facts.

It’s becoming hard to deal with these facts without emotions getting in the way, a very tricky thing to do. Constantly breathing, or perhaps bleeding, politics is a draining pastime, and while it’s vital to prevent complacency, maintaining your mental health is also vital.

Taking a break from politics is OK once in awhile. It’s necessary to remain calm in all this fire. The sun does not rise and set without constant involvement, but always make sure to go back out there and protest normalization of all this craziness that is now America.

We have made huge leaps through protests and anger, but the fight has only just begun. Do not

fall into a complacent lull of acceptance. Stay educated and keep the pressure on.