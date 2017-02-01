Community as family

A relatively small Southeast Asian country, the Philippines sits on the edge of the Pacific Ring of Fire, prone to earthquakes and typhoons as it’s located snugly by the equator.

Despite this, the people of the Philippines are known for their hospitality and sense of family.

Sophomore Hannah Beltran has experienced these aspects herself. Although her immediate family currently resides in Washington, they hail from Ilocos Norte, a northern region of the Philippines. She has relatives living there and visits on occasion.

Beltran remembers one particular trip two summers ago — it was her younger cousin’s birthday, and one of her uncles invited all of their family members living nearby “because everyone in the Philippines lives close to each other,” she says.

The party featured a magician, a clown and, of course, music for dancing.

Her uncle invited less fortunate families from around the “barangay,” the Tagalog word for village or town, to enjoy the party as well.

“My cousin, of course, didn’t care that strangers were at his party because he was only one year old,” Beltran said. “But I think it was awesome, too, that his parents were cool about this service.”

The families were fed, given drinks and invited to play games in which they could earn money and prizes.

One such game was called “Bring Me,” which you play by having a selected person tell participants to bring an object to him or her, like a slipper, for example. The first person to bring back the object wins money.

Another game was called “Pabitin.”

Beltran explained, “It’s like a piñata except kids reach and jump for the prizes that are tied to bamboo above their heads.”

“I think that it was awesome how I was able to have fun at my little cousin’s birthday party with the games and food and have fun serving and helping the poor at the same time,” Beltran continued. “I also think it was cool for my uncle to open my cousin’s party to the poor.”

“Filipino culture has a lot to do with hospitality and helping others,” Beltran said. “We Filipinos really care for each other and look out for each other.”

Here, at SPU, Beltran intends to study Biochemistry and minor in Music. Last year, she decided to join the Filipino American Student Association (FASA), a club that strives to promote and nurture the Filipino culture at SPU.

“When I arrived there, I was welcomed excitedly by last year’s FASA core,” Beltran said. “It began to feel like home, being around ‘my people’ who have the same culture as me.”

As this year’s FASA secretary, Beltran’s responsibilities include contacting people about meetings, taking notes at both general and core meetings and organizing the club’s calendar.

Levita Wulur, the publicist for the club, said, “Hannah is definitely a valuable core member to have. She’s very passionate about the Filipino culture and very knowledgeable about it.”

FASA is a part of a bigger organization called Northwest FASA, which is comprised of all the Filipino clubs from schools in the Northwest. Northwest FASA organizes a conference every year hosted by a different school each time. During the conference, students can spend the weekend together with club members from their own school as well as members from other schools in attendance. They bond and form relationships.

It’s one way for students to meet others who are also passionate and interested in the culture as well as attend workshops that teach attendees about the Philippines.

“My hopes for the club are to educate people about the Filipino culture so that they learn a new culture,” Beltran said.

Beltran said that she was passionate about sharing her culture with others because of the many good values the Philippines has to share with the world “like respect for elders.”

Beltran mentioned “Mano” or “Pagmamano,” a gesture used as a sign of respect to elders that acts as a way of accepting a blessing from said elder in Filipino culture. The person giving the greeting bows toward the elder’s offered hand and presses his or her forehead on the hand, similar to hand-kissing.

“And we have great food,” Beltran added.

Filipino gatherings are known for their large amounts of food.

Beltran’s personal favorite is “polabok,” a noodle dish adorned with sauce and various toppings such as boiled egg, crushed pork rinds, green onions and more.

Whether it’s crispy lumpia, tangy sinigang or savory adobo, food — especially Filipino food — is a common ground that everyone can bond over.

“There’s just something about Filipino food that gives off a homey and warm feeling,” agreed Abegaile Baon, FASA’s treasurer. But, aside from food, Baon said that Filipinos are also known to be “friendly and think of everyone as family. That’s just how we were raised.”

Beltran’s mom used the term “bayanihan” to describe this type of neighborly behavior. The term refers to the spirit of communal unity, work and cooperation; it’s a term she thinks embodies Filipino culture.

“Filipino culture has a lot to do with hospitality and helping others, especially others who are less fortunate than us,” Beltran said.

“Remembering my culture and what the generations of Filipinos [past and present] have done, I began to feel proud of my culture and have hope that the future will turn out better,” Beltran explained.

“That’s why I applied last year to be FASA Secretary and am now part of FASA Core,” she said. “I love my culture and want to share it.”