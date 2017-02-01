Christian duty

“Engaging the culture, changing the world.”

Surely every student on campus is familiar with SPU’s slogan. This statement not only serves as a catchy phrase, but stands for what it means to be a Christian college student at SPU.

We are not only expected to get an education during our time here, but we’re also expected to participate in, and hopefully inspire change in, the surrounding culture.

When students enroll at SPU, they make a selection from many other colleges and universities in the country. Many decided to attend this school to have faith intertwined with their education as well as to develop themselves to be the person God wants them to be.

“We’re supposed to be kind, be leaders, be understanding and be more like Christ,” senior Patrice Carter said.

Carter explains that being Christian students, and just being Christians in general, we are supposed to actively practice our faith with everything we do and in every aspect of our being.

This means whether we are on or off campus, we will act as a representation of God to others no matter what situation life may find us in. And really what more does this struggling world need right now than people being more like Jesus Christ?

If you were to turn on the news right now, your mind would be flooded with negativity and hatred, which seems to be the norm in our day in age. Mass shootings, terrorism, war and human suffering seem to be reoccurring themes that only get worse and worse as the days go by.

Although the atrocious events seem so repetitive, and may just be the way things are in the world, it’s obviously not right.

We know that this isn’t the way that God intended the world to be, which leaves us, our generation and followers of the Christian faith, a big responsibility to take care of it.

Something that is preached heavily in the Bible and a defining focal point of Christianity is love.

This means loving one another, or as Mark 12:31 says, “love your neighbor as yourself.”

Engaging the culture and changing the world means to take the time to connect with the people that are suffering and try to experience all the things taking place around you in this deranged world, with an open mind and an open heart just like Jesus did in his time.

When Christians take the time to engage with the world around them, they are given the chance to not only become more conscious of the struggle taking place in the world, but they’re also given the opportunity to spread the love of Jesus Christ.

By spreading love while engaging the culture, we can truly change the world.

Our responsibility as students at SPU and followers of Christian faith is to not be conformed to the negativity of what’s going on around us but instead to fight back with love until one day the world can be the way it should be.

“If you don’t see a light in the darkness then you should try and become that light,” senior Koji Yoshimura said.

Yoshimura noted that being a part of SPU’s culture as opposed to that of a college that isn’t religious-based has given him the chance to explore Christianity and be challenged by it.

He also claims that his experience at SPU has helped him be more thoughtful about what it really means to be a Christian.

He affirms the notion that the Christian beliefs in Jesus, God and the Bible manifest into Christian action, behavior and contribution to society.

We can all lead by example together, Christian or not. But as Christian students it’s important that we take God’s image of the world to heart and truly try to fight for him and fight for what’s right in the world.

It’s easy for us to feel so small in this big world. Some may think we’re just a bunch of kids in college. But let’s not let that go to our heart. There is something special going on in this campus.

With our education coupled with our faith, we can be the change the world needs.

Whether it is something small or big, we can all make a difference and fight for justice with the love of Jesus Christ.