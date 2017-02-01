Cartoonist tells adventurous story

In his latest work, artist Jim Woodring used only a graphite pencil, a large dip pen and paper, never correcting any mark with white out or paint.

The Seattle-based artist has been commissioned by the FRYE Art Museum to create a 10 piece exhibit entitled “The Pig Went Down to the Harbor and Wept.”

The title alone is enough to peak interest.

Large colorful rooms in the museum hold several different exhibits, created by several different artists.

Displayed in the final room of the art center, Woodring’s work provides a simplistic contrast to the portrait-filled room featured before it.

Woodring initially sketched his ideas with a graphite pencil, then went over them in the ink.

Woodring designed the large dip pen himself. Its handle alone is four feet long, while the steel is 16 inches long.

The impressive size makes one wonder how the artist managed to control its movements.

The sketches, along with the giant pen, are displayed in a simple white room. There is no complicated setup, nor any other decorations to go along with the art.

In fact, the pen, which has a red handle, boasts the only color in the room.

From the minute someone enters the room, their eye is drawn directly to the ink sketches framed in white. There are no distractions, merely the art.

Long dark lines form the focal point of each frame. At first glance, it is difficult to really see much, but upon further inspection, waves and creatures can be spotted in the pages.

However, the majority of the art on the pages is abstract and left to the viewer’s interpretation.

Themes of chaos and water are quite present, despite the lack of many concrete depictions.

Occasionally a glimmer of what appears to be a boat or a sea creature will catch the eye, but for the most part, the viewer is left questioning what is really going on.

The frames may not physically fill the large room, but emotionally and visually they are just perfect.

Anything more would have crowded the room and distracted from what is important.

Each piece is vastly different, though still very much connected to the piece before it. They appear to be cartoon renditions of what a Japanese-art-meets-Picasso concept would look like.

The more time given to each picture, the more elements are revealed.

There is a special complexity to each piece. That, partnered with some dark undertones, creates art that is hard to look away from.

The sketches are not perfect. There are still remnants of graphite marks and ink blots that the artist refused to hide. Honesty and vulnerability can be found in those marks.

As one exits the room, they are brought to a book made specifically for Woodring’s work. Its pages are meant for reflections and responses to the sketches. All are welcome to write in it with the pencil accompanying the book.

Letters, comments and even sketches regarding the exhibit are there to read and add on to.

Flipping through, it is evident that people of all ages had decided to leave their mark.

Woodring displayed where his imagination took him with no edits, and it pays off.

It may be in a language not all can fully comprehend, but it is clearly one of an adventurous nature.

“The Pig Went Down to the Harbor and Wept” is featured until April 16. Admission to the museum free.