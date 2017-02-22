‘Before I Fall’ feels distinct, refreshing

High school senior Sam Kingston has a seemingly perfect life: good looks, popularity, a solid group of friends and a gorgeous boyfriend.

Her life played out like a dream, all the pieces aligning in her favor — until the accident.

In the movie “Before I Fall,” one young woman is forced to recognize how her actions affect others.

When Kingston, played by Zooey Deutch, is killed in a car accident, she is forced to relive her last day alive until she gets things right.

“Before I Fall” is an adaptation of Lauren Oliver’s highly successful 2010 Young Adult novel.

Published by HarperCollins, “Before I Fall” landed itself a spot on the New York Times Best-Seller list and even won the Goodreads Best Young Adult Novel of the Year in 2010.

“Before I Fall” serves as Ry Russo-Young’s major motion picture director debut, and she does not disappoint. As with any book to film adaption, the director typically makes some creative choices that stray from the novel.

As for Russo-Young, she took creative liberties with the setting — the book is set in the New England area, but filming took place in Vancouver B.C. and around the Pacific Northwest.

“It felt to me like a very good way to visualize the character’s psychological state,” Russo-Young said. “There’s a certain kind of angst and drama to that landscape and deathly darkness and piercing beauty. It was in service of the core ideas of the book.”

“Before I Fall” feels distinct from other young adult books and movie adaptions, most likely because it was made primarily by women.

“The book was written by a woman, the script was written by a woman, it was directed by a woman and it’s primarily a female cast,” Deutch said. “The romantic aspect of the film is not even the A, B or C plotline. It takes a backseat to this young woman’s complicated psychological journey and growth.”

The lack of romantic elements is both refreshing and a rarity in young adult fiction, which usually centers around a girl chasing a guy — definitely not the case with this film. “Before I Fall” passes the Bechdel test with flying colors, thanks to Kingston’s thoughtful character.

Kingston is a complex and multifaceted person, one who goes through a huge transformation over the course of the film.

“Sam is someone who disastrously follows the rules of her group, without any self reflection,” Deutch said.

In the beginning of the groundhog-day-esque film, Kingston believes life will just carry her along without having to live authentically.

“Over the course of the story, [Kingston] comes to realize that becoming who you are is a forever process, and it’s not just a one-stop-shop,” Deutch said. “It requires work and energy and being cognitive that what you do today, now, in this moment, forever, matters, and has an effect on people.”

Actress Halston Sage plays Kingston’s best friend Lindsay. Lindsay is the leader of their clique, but the ultimate mean girl. Sage’s performance as the complicated Lindsay is very different from her other roles as a light-hearted sidekick, like in “Paper Towns” or “Goosebumps.”

“Before I Fall” is both surprisingly emotional and surprisingly relatable. This time loop film is unlike any other — it has substance, and the character development is apparent.

This film is worth discussing afterward; it’s one of those films that makes its audience reflect on and evaluate the relationships in their own lives. Sage hopes that viewers reflect on the movie long after the credits roll.

“What I hope that viewers take away from the film is the message to appreciate life and to appreciate those around you,” Sage said. “Make choices in your life that you’ll be proud of one day or that your children will be proud of you for making.”

“We go through a lot of hard times, but the world can be filled with a lot of light and loving people if you can let yourself see it.”

“Before I Fall” opens in theaters March 3rd.