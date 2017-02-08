Battling homelessness

When Graham Pruss was 16, he flunked out of high school and became homeless.

“I ate out of dumpsters, I slept under bridges,” he said. “I had no tent. I had no sleeping bag. I had little help and little hope.”

He lived without a roof over his head until, one day, he was given an unexpected chance.

“One day, at a community meal, a volunteer there offered me a quarter,” he said.

With this quarter, he was able to call his parents and ask for help.

During his presentation on homelessness at Seattle Pacific University on Thursday, Feb. 2, he said, “That [quarter] became a catalyst for me to end my personal experience with homelessness.”

Now, in addition to being an applied anthropologist and a U.S. National Science Foundation of Research fellow, Pruss is the co-founder and executive director of WeCount, an online service that aids people experiencing homelessness by providing needed resources.

He was the first speaker at SPU’s second Innovation Lab of the year, which focused on the topic of homelessness in Seattle. The Innovation Lab was hosted by the SPU School of Business and Economics in Demaray 150.

The workshop included Pruss and Jonathan Kumar speaking from experience, time for questions and answers with the speakers, and group discussions on how to solve homelessness.

The lab was aimed at helping the audience to recognize social sufferings and brainstorm potential solutions. After the Q&A there was a time for everyone to separate into groups in order to learn more about the specific issues surrounding homelessness and to collectively brainstorm solutions.

The discussions were split

into three categories: “Unemployment, Underemployment, and Poverty,” “Affordable Housing” and “Mental Illness, Substance Abuse, and Lack of Needed Services.”

Pruss stated that in Seattle, one in 80 people will experience homelessness in a day and that 560,000 people lack stable shelter across the country. However, he said, there are ways to combat this.

In the past, Seattle Pacific University hosted Tent City, and, according to Graham, these temporary encampments “offer a new and different level of stability: the security that people find, the greater level of trust and the community services that are able to interact with this population.”

Graham said that rather than having the stability of a fixed place to live, many transients today find themselves living in cars.

“Since 2001, vehicle residency has represented the largest category of unsheltered people in Seattle, at one-third our population,” Graham said.

He elaborated on the subtle, “structural violence” that vehicle residents face day to day, such as lack of public parking spaces, limited parking hours and other parking regulations within the city of Seattle, as well as the predatory elements that come with these regulations.

“These laws overlay to create a criminalization of vehicle residency,” Graham pointed out.

Graham quoted Philippe Bourgois, anthropologist and author of “Righteous Dopefiend,” to define structural violence as “how the political and economic organization of society wrecks havoc on vulnerable categories of people.”

These categories include race, socio-economic standing and gender.

In response to the lack of resources that unsheltered people find, Graham showed how WeCount works and how to navigate the website. He also shared some stories of people the service has helped.

Any person can donate stabilizing resources like tents, sleeping bags and electronics to WeCount, and these items are distributed to individuals within the community who specifically request them.

“We have to avoid presumptive need of care,” Graham said. “[People] often go into a situation saying, ‘I know what you need.’ … We don’t ask the person, ‘Do you want this?’ This presumptive need and care can not only lead to resources being funneled into the wrong places … but it can also hurt our desire to want to give.”

Kumar, the other speaker at the workshop, talked about his service GiveSafe, a smartphone app that allows individuals to connect with those living on the streets.

A person in need will receive a beacon that they can wear as a necklace.

The beacon emits a bluetooth signal, and any passerby who has the GiveSafe app on the smartphone will be notified and, with one click, can make a donation.

These donations go into a protected account, where the individual in need may save the money, use the funds to buy groceries, receive haircuts or even order approved items online that are not available at walk-in stores.

“[Give Safe] isn’t just about giving money,” Kumar said. “It’s really about channeling people into relationships with people who care for them.”

According to SPU’s Assistant Professor of Management and point of contact for Innovation Lab John Godek, “Innovation Lab was created to help students and community members who are interested in helping address social problems to come together and learn more about the problems, see what some potential solutions are and brainstorm some things that we can, as individuals in the community, put into action to help solve them.”

Pruss saw Innovation Lab as a tool leading students to active involvement in combatting homelessness.

“Students should see that they can be part of the solution,” he said. “They can be a part of the amazing works that are done by service providers to help end social sufferings.”

The last Innovation Lab of the academic year will be held on May 11, 2017, and will be focused on the topic of human trafficking.