Abbie Wright named head volleyball coach

SPU Athletic Director Jackson Stava announced last Thursday, Feb. 16, the hiring of new head volleyball coach Abbie Wright.

The 28-year-old Cardiff, California native will take over for current coach Chris Johnson who announced his retirement early last month. In his 12 years as Head Coach, Johnson first met Wright when she was considering attending SPU.

“I actually recruited her in 2006, so she was on an official visit then as a senior in high school,” Johnson said. “So it’s kind of fun to see it come full circle as she takes over the position. I’m excited about it.”

Johnson will continue to serve as head coach until Wright takes the helm in late March.

“I’m still coaching right now, through the rest of the quarter,” Johnson said. “So I’m just doing everything I can to help that transition be smooth: coaching the players, arranging travel, even a tournament in the fall, logistical things for the spring, stuff like that.”

Although the entire team has yet to meet their new coach, those who have predict a promising season.

“I haven’t seen her coach in person, but what I know of her coaching is really impressive, so I think the team is in good hands with her,” Johnson said.

Junior libero Sophie Kuehl, who had the opportunity to meet Wright briefly, is excited for the transition.

“Everything she had to say was exactly what I pictured the future leader of our team looking like,” Kuehl said. “Not only did her words and actions seem to align with what we’re about here at SPU, but her Christ-like character was evident.”

“She is already reaching out to us players and communicating effectively,” Kuehl added. “Meeting her for the little bit I did, I can see how passionate she is about not only this sport, but also about leading us young women to be the best women that we can be on and off the court.”

Currently serving as the assistant volleyball coach at Biola University, Wright has a long list of accomplishments not only on the sidelines, but on the court as well.

An All-American setter, Wright currently holds the Biola records for most matches played (143), most sets played (508) and most service aces (182). Her teams made it to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics finals during all of her four years.

Her coaching triumphs are equally as impressive, as she received the American Volleyball Coaches Association / NAIA Southwest Region and National Assistant Coach of the Year Award in 2015. This past year she was also listed in American Volleyball Coaches Association’s “30 Under 30” list.

“I know that [Wright] is going to be an excellent coach for not only this team but also the future teams to come,” Kuehl said. “I think this first year is definitely going to be a learning year for everyone but I have high hopes that we can achieve and we can win and we can grow together with our new coach Abbie Wright leading us.”

Wright will only be the fourth coach in the 31-year history of the SPU volleyball program.

“I’m really excited about her,” Johnson said. “I think she’ll do a good job; I think she’s a really good mission fit here.”