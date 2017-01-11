VPDEI announcement in February

The committee searching for and nominating candidates for SPU’s new position, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (VPDEI), finalized their submissions and presented them to President Dan Martin at the end of Fall quarter.

Among those part of the search committee were four students originally part of the SPU Justice Coalition, a student group that created a petition last September advocating for a Chief Diversity Officer position and nominated 2008 alumna Nikkita Oliver.

Those involved in the committee were University Chaplain Bo Lim, Dean of Arts and Humanities in the College of Arts and Sciences Debra Sequeira, Chair and Professor of Clinical Psychology David Stewart, Coordinator for Events and Student Ministries in the John Perkins Center Caenisha Warren, Dean of Multi Ethnic and Wellness Programs Susan Okamoto Lane, Associate Professor of Teacher Education Jorge Preciado, Assistant Professor of Family and Consumer Science Raedene Copeland, ASSP President Lola Sosanya and Justice Coalition members Ali Steenis, ASSP Vice President of Finance Nathan Bennett, Kelsey Lacanilao and Miguel Escobar.

Lim, leader of the search, said that the committee’s part in the search for a person to fulfill the new role of VPDEI has come to a close and Martin will make the final decision. Lim guesses that candidates will be announced by Martin sometime in February.