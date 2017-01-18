Track and Field open season

Seattle Pacific University’s track and field team came out strong on Saturday’s first meet of the season.

The UW Indoor Preview acts as a jump start to the season, giving the athletes and coaches a taste of what is to come.

“It’s always a challenge of managing expectations for the first meet and thereafter: it’s difficult to predict our racing abilities until meet day,” senior sprinter Justin Ramsey said.

He feels it is important to get out and see where his legs are at the start of the season so he can see where he needs to improve.

“I was happy with my performance, [it was] faster than last year at this meet, but I am more excited for the meets to come,” Ramsey said.

Running the 400 meter dash in a time of 51.23, he placed 29th overall, and hopes to run under 49 seconds this season.

“My goals are centered on developing and fine-tuning the speed mechanics that we focus on in practice,” Ramsey said. “For the last six months I, and we as a team, have been working on building a strong sprinting base, but as the season progresses we will be working towards our peak shape.”

On the women’s side, junior sprinter Becca Houk ran the 200 meter dash in a time of 26.35, taking 32nd overall.

“I didn’t have the best of seasons last year,” Houk said. “So this year I have more of a realistic perspective on it all.”

She also added that she really wants to just enjoy being part of the team and getting the opportunity to compete collegiately.

“I get the opportunity to take myself lightly but still train hard and give 110 percent effort and be happy with that no matter the outcome of the race,” Houk said. “It feels good to be back in competition at UW, and Saturday made me super pumped for the season and what I’ll do this season.”

Houk added, “Overall, this season for me is all about a positive mindset no matter what happens.”

Distance runners senior Sarah Macdonald and junior Mary Charleson also had stellar performances.

Charleson won both her qualifying heats in the mile and 3000 meters and ended up placing 9th and 16th respectively. She broke five minutes for the first time in her life and ran the 3000 meters for the first time in her collegiate career.

Gaining NCAA provisional qualifications in both, she showed just how much of a force she will be on the oval this season.

Macdonald had a standout performance in the 3000 meters and ended up placing 25th overall and getting an NCAA provisional qualification.

Head Coach Karl Lerum felt his team “did a great job making that shift from practice to competition and had a good first meet.”

However, he wants his team to “keep pursuing their individual goals, which will allow the teams goals to fall in line and allow success as individuals and as a team.”

He is eager for the season and excited to see his athletes get more fit and healthy and push themselves in the meets to come.

According to Lerum, the team now has a baseline for the season and plans to focus on practice for the next two weeks so they can come out even stronger in their next meet and grow even more in the weeks following.

Next up for the Falcons is the UW Invitational on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28.