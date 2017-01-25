Theater stands in solidarity

On the eve of the recent inauguration of President Donald Trump, theaters across the nation held an event titled “The Ghostlight Project” in honor and in solidarity with unheard voices.

SPU’s Theatre Department took a part in this event as people gathered on the steps of McKinley Hall last Thursday, Jan. 19 to turn on the theater’s ghostlight. While the light is normally meant to be there for the safety of passerbys, it now serves as a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion.

Junior Alex Garramone believes that the arts are a place people turn to in times of hurting. “People are afraid right now,” she said.

“Ghostlight” is a grassroots national movement put together by theaters all around the nation.

At least one theater in every state participated according Andrew Ryder, the faculty member who first brought this event to SPU.

At 5:30 p.m. all participating theaters turned on their ghostlight, a light that is left turned on when the theater is not in use. Those present at the SPU event were also given small flashlights to shine toward the sky.

Theatre Department Chair Andrew Ryder noted that this event was a marker of commitment from the theater to work toward social change.

“Theater has always been an outlet for stories to be shared,” Ryder said. “This event was a reminder to keep doing good and being better.”

To begin the evening, several quotes about change, hope and understanding were read at the steps of McKinley. These included words from Thornton Wilder, the Bible and Suzan-Lori Parks, among others.

Participants were then invited inside to fill out a sheet that read “I am … I fight for …” They had the opportunity to take a picture with their sign and hang it on a canvas that will remain in McKinley’s lobby for the remainder of the academic year.

The canvas on which the pictures of participants are being displayed originates in a story of unity. A product of an earlier theater event, “Playground,” the canvas was created by several individuals who aimed to develop a colorful piece of art.

A committee of nine students and faculty began the planning of “Ghostlight” earlier this quarter.

Garramone expressed her gratitude toward the faculty that brought this here.

“They didn’t have to do this,” Garramone said, “but they decided to bring [students] in and work with us.”

“It wasn’t about us, the faculty,” Ryder said. “We wanted to have different people working together in order to really resonate with the message behind the event.”

According to Garramone, “Ghostlight” represents a collection of people who have been dismissed and are looking for answers, and, although there isn’t always a clear path, unity can help make things easier for them.

“I am an actor, philosopher, humanitarian, and how. I fight for love, acceptance, and laughter,” read senior Jason Hill’s sign.

A member of the planning committee and a Theatre and Psychology double major, Hill sees the theater as a safe place to flourish and share. For Hill, the image on the display canvas represents the togetherness of colorful individuals.

“In a way this event was also a representation of the unity of different people, not only from SPU, but from around the nation as well,” Hill said.

First-year Ethan Wood, a student who attended “Ghostlight,” spoke about the importance of this event.

“This is a time in which our country truly needs hope,” Wood said. “We need to unite and find ourselves again in order to truly call ourselves the United States, and this is one way to do that.”

This project is not just for the theatre department or for the art departments. Those involved in presenting “Ghostlight” hope that people from all majors and departments feel welcome to take part in this movement.

People are invited to come and be a part of this project throughout the remainder of the quarter.

There will be supplies in the lobby of McKinley Hall that can be used by anyone interested in adding their statement to the canvas and their voice to the movement.