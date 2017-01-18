Theater, not limited to elite folk

Since the formation of theaters and throughout the growing popularity of the art, musicals, plays and Broadway in general have been labeled as an elitist art, attended only by the richest and most dignified members of society.

This label is one that many actors, producers and avid fans of theater seek to distance themselves from, insisting that theater is for everyone and inviting all communities to participate.

While this is a nice fantasy world to live in, the reality of the reach of theatre is sadly limited to the stereotypical elite rich white family and can easily be proved by simply looking at the going rates of tickets to almost any theater show.

As of 2014, the average rates of a Broadway show were $100 per ticket and while New York is seen as one of the highest quality places to consume theater and this price may seem justifiable, these rates do not seem to differ across different platforms.

Tickets for shows in Los Angeles and Seattle range from $62-$168, far above the affordability of families with lower incomes and even those who consider themselves middle class.

This is not even taking into consideration shows that have revolutionized theater, pop culture and society in general, more specifically “Hamilton: An American Musical.”

Theater has been praised as one of the most valuable forms of art, with messages of perseverance and shows rich with diversity.

“Hamilton,” especially, has many messages of fighting through the struggles of life to gain success and draws these themes and ideas from many famous rappers.

This message is one that is very specific to minority communities, and Hamilton has been repeatedly praised for the inspiration it brings to people of color.

The problem is “Hamilton” tickets are pretty much impossible to attain, unless of course you have an extra $1,000 lying around, subsequently isolating the audience that would arguably benefit most from this musical.

Hosts Travon Free, Tracy Clayton and Mike Drucker discussed the contradictory nature of Hamilton’s influence on the podcast “The Room Where It’s Happening.”

“It’s an amazing place to watch privilege in society play out, there were people there who were clearly there just because they had the means to be there,” Clayton said.

“For other black and brown people who can’t afford to see the show but are familiar with the genre, these are things they would love to see and be a part of, but they just can’t because it’s so expensive,” Free continued.

“Hamilton” is not the only show out there with potentially life changing messages. “Dear Evan Hansen” addresses the hardships of high school and the struggle of fitting in. “The King and I” features an almost entirely Asian-American cast and “The Color Purple” highlights stories of slavery in America.

All these shows are similarly unattainable because their tickets, while not in the thousands, are still way too expensive for those not in the top one percent.

This problem is not a totally unsolvable issue, and there are already efforts being made by the creators and producers of shows to bring their shows to a wider audience.

Continuing with its theme of being one of the greatest shows on Broadway, “Hamilton” has recognized it’s privilege and created the invaluable EduHam program.

This program started out with the goal to give 20,000 public school students in New York a chance to see “Hamilton” for only $10.

On certain dates, the Richard Rogers Theatre fills 1,300 seats with students from low-income high schools and performs the moving musical and also gives students the opportunity to perform original pieces in front of the crowd.

Recently, the Rockefeller Center pledged $6 million to the program so that now 100,000 students in Chicago, LA and San Francisco will also be able to attend “Hamilton” at a low price.

While this kind of program is not available for all shows, there are several other affordable ways to attend the theater.

TeenTix provides tickets for many arts programs for those 19 and under around Seattle for as little as $5.

There are also many theaters, including SPU’s, that offer the chance to see a show for the small price of serving as an usher.

So instead of using the couple of extra dollars you have for another video game or more makeup, consider spending a night immersed in the life of Peter Pan, Hamilton or Sir Robert Chiltern of “An Ideal Husband” (playing in SPU’s Mckinley Theatre Feb. 2-4 and 9-11).

Or maybe invest that money into gifting tickets to the young, impressionable teens in your life. The theater may not be for everyone, but it also could be the thing that catapults one’s life toward all sorts of opportunities and ambitions.

Mary is a first-year studying theatre production.