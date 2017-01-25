SPU reach season-high

When one thinks about a successful and strong standing team in the world of gymnastics, there are many components like endurance, composition and flexibility as well as hard motivation and consistency that come to mind.

However, one of the most important components of gymnastics is the support and love of teammates that are being competed alongside of.

“Because the sport itself is very challenging and often pushes you to your limit,” senior Kristi Hayashida said, “I have found a lot of meaning in my team. I rely on them, the friendships I have built and the purpose that we have in it together. I think that is what has been giving [gymnastics] more meaning [to me] and pushing me through the hard times.”

This past weekend on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Seattle Pacific women’s gymnastics team traveled to Corvallis, Oregon to compete in their first away meet of the season against Division I competitors Oregon State and Northern Illinois.

Seattle Pacific tallied a new season high score of 189.700, which was 0.275 points higher than their mark of 189.425 set from their opening season meet that occurred last week on Friday, Jan. 13.

“We started our season off with a lot of potential,” Hayashida said. “We have made a few mistakes in these first two meets, but we see a lot of areas that we can improve [on]. We have higher start values than we have had in a long time, so there is a lot of potential in that.”

The Falcons finished strong on the vault where all five counting scores were a 9.575 or higher.

First-year Darian Burns tied for third place on the vault, receiving a score of 9.80 which was an improvement from her fourth-place score of 9.775 she earned last week.

“I couldn’t focus in class on the day of our first home meet,” Burns said. “I had butterflies all day, but after it was over it was like a big sigh of relief. [This past meet] I told myself that I have done this thing before and it was going to be okay. Vault is my favorite event, and I know I can do great bars, so I’m excited to show that this next meet.”

Starting the meet on bars, the Falcons had to count a few falls in the overall score of 46.00. Senior Tracie Villanueva and sophomore Maryanna Peterson tied for 11th place overall with matching scores of 9.600.

Afterward, SPU bounced back in their second and third rotation where, on floor, they achieved a season-high of 47.525 points.

“We had a really weak start on bars,” Head Coach Laurel Tindall said. “We were also really hoping to be in the 191 range, but our bars was a low point for us. We did battle back from that and had a really good vault set. [The team] has to do the job in practice so that [they] can go to the meet and feel confident.”

While Seattle Pacific did not have a four-event competitor, there were a handful of stellar performances from multiple athletes.

Junior Ariana Harger, the defending national champion on floor, competed for the first time this season, scoring a 9.725 on vault and 9.60 on beam, giving her a chance to get back into the routine of competing.

First-year Miyuki Matsune had a career-high of 9.375 on bars. Senior Lauren Glover was the team’s top floor performer with a mark of 9.700, earning her a 12th place mark. Hayashida was the team’s highest scorer on the beam, placing seventh with a 9.725.

“The biggest thing for me is to stay on,” Hayashida said. “I almost try to be over-confident just so I can take away a lot of the pressure of the things that are going on around me. I would rather hit a routine without any major wobbles and feel I reached the potential I had in practice than worry too much about the score.”

The Falcons will return home on Friday, Jan. 27 as they host Hamiline University at 7 p.m. in Royal Brougham Pavilion.

Their final home meet of the regular season will take place next week on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited to make it through this season,” Burns said. “I am also excited to have a better season than last year. The school record was broken but I definitely think we have the potential to break it again.”