Powerful dialogue showcased

Nestled in the back room at the end of a long hallway in the Frye Art Museum are a series of small screens and large paneled photographs depicting thoughts from the minds of local high school students.

The Frye Art Museum presents “Those Without Voice,” an exhibit aiming to draw attention to student perspectives on urban life, artistic exploration and societal injustices.

The first corner of the room showcases a piece titled “Scope of YT.” Through a combination of single channel digital video and digital prints, artists Beza Hailu and Emran Nuru of Garfield High School make a statement about the recent evolution of Seattle’s Yesler Terrace community.

Juniors in high school, Hailu and Nuru brilliantly characterize the transformation of one of Seattle’s oldest neighborhoods. A brief time lapse video displays a few minutes of everyday life.

The collaboration demonstrates the power students can have when they sit down to exchange relevant dialogue.

A written explanation beside the screen reads “In the not-so-distant past; it [Yesler Terrace] was home exclusively to immigrant families; currently only a small percentage of those families remain.”

Part of what makes “Those Without Voice” so compelling is the upfront honesty given by participating students. High school freshman Abdisemed Ali created a collection of digital prints labeled “The Reflection.”

In his observations, Ali finds that many museumgoers expect to come across old sculptures and paintings, perhaps from the Renaissance. Ali decided in his project to ask the question, “Is all art equal?”

His compilation centers on graffiti art, noting that art can come from a variety of people and places.

Along the back wall sits an assembly of eight black and white portraits with a streak of red acrylic paint across the eyes. Garfield High School sophomore Ryo Ngyen presents “Blinded: Learning to Speak White.”

A stark contrast between the photographs and the paint seems to symbolize those who can see injustice and those who cannot. Nguyen begs the question, “Are people willingly blind? Or are they just naive because they aren’t the usual targets?”

In the midst of a rampant political climate with significant divides, Nguyen courageously makes a step toward meaningful conversation through an artistic vessel.

A partnership between the Associated Recreation Council RecTech Program at Yesler Community Center and the Frye Art Museum maintains the organization’s goal to evoke community outreach and empower students through arts education.

In a press release, Negarra A. Kudumu, manager of Public Programs at the Frye and coordinator of “Those Without Voice,” said, “The works on view represent a display of informed and intentional agency.”

The participating students spent 14 afternoon sessions discussing, collaborating and creating their pieces for The Frye.

Their hard work and dedication is evident through the pieces on display. Each took the time to ponder difficult questions and provide authentic responses.

“Those Without Voice” proves that youth should never be underestimated. The presentation up at The Frye emphasizes that students in Seattle and beyond have something to say and that people must begin to pay attention.

“Through this creative process, they acquired professional design and production skills,” Kudumu said in the same press release. “[They] refined their abilities to discern and critique their social environment.”