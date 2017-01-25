Musicians encourage discussion

REVIEW

Junior Landon Greenwood finds that music is the most honest representation of himself.

From school bands and youth group gatherings the artist discovered a love for music at a young age. Now at SPU, Greenwood has collaborated with fellow student musicians.

On Friday, Jan. 20 Greenwood, senior Forrest Reed and junior Evan Daley individually performed a series of pieces at Ballard’s Grumpy D’s Cafe.

Reed relates to music as an opportunity to learn about himself and relate to others.

“Might as well get out and talk to people,” he said. “Share what’s on my heart.”

The Grumpy D performers presented an eclectic yet memorable show.

From the electric guitar and violins alleviating the room, to the folk-style harmonica and xylophone, the full house at Grumpy D’s was in for a treat.

Reed stepped up to the stage first, thanking everyone for coming, and extended words of appreciation to the coffee shop.

As he turned to begin his first song, the crowd hushed, and his melody overwhelmed the space.

The consoling electric chords on Reed’s guitar came over the speaker, and his voice calmed the hearts of all those listening.

Reed’s song “Leer” was written during election season He wanted family and friends alike to pause and have a willingness to be open.

Reed says he was very conscious of the tender air between some family members when he wrote the song.

Included in his showcase was another original song titled “Listen” in which Reed portrayed the importance of listening instead of jumping to conclusions.

“I wrote [Listen] about a relationship that stemmed out of [listening to] a friend who is going through a hard time,” Reed said. “They don’t always want to hear advice; they want you to listen.”

Greenwood lightened up the room next, playing his acoustic guitar and harmonica while his partner, Ethan Madris, brought on the electric guitar and the xylophone.

Most recently, Greenwood has been working on a new album titled “Shadey Hollow.”

Through this work he has found a new passion as an arranger of music.

He finds comfort in fitting the lyrics and instruments together like a puzzle.

Greenwood’s set established a rhythmic atmosphere, with a genre he described as “dream folk” characterizing his songs. He aimed to present an honest exposure of the world.

Following Greenwood, Daley’s set began with a poem.

“Speaking on the individuality of ourselves yet, how similar we all are,” he said He titled his set “Fingerprint.”

Using a modern clash of classical instruments, Daley kept the audience captivated until the end of the night. He recorded live on his electric violin and then combined it with piano and an elegant falsetto.

“So it’s the idea of giving people my fingerprint, helping them find their own fingerprint and even letting me learn their own fingerprint,” Daley said.

As his set progressed, the audience was taken by his instrument involvement. Daley relayed the importance of sharing his music.

“I really just like to connect on a personal level and allow my lyricism and the way that I express myself to intertwine with other’s experiences,” Daley said. “[I want to] allow them to feel something, remember something.”

In the future, Reed, Greenwood and Daley plan to escalate their music careers quite a bit by touring or being featured on each other’s projects. Reed has plans for a performance opening for fellow student artist, ZAHARA at The Vera Project on Thursday, Feb. 23.