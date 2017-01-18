Marijuana research hazy

Since its illegalization in the 1930s and its gradual re-legalization, we’ve had plenty of time to study the effects of marijuana — both its effects on human health and the consequences of its prohibition.

It’s been used in medicine across cultures for hundreds of years, including in the U.S. When taxation laws were passed in the 1930s to deter marijuana use, the American Medical Association opposed the measures, since doctors were already prescribing cannabis to their patients.

By the time marijuana was added to the list of Schedule I controlled substances in the 1970s, its medicinal use had already fallen out of favor as “Reefer Madness”-style hysteria, fueled largely by anti-Mexican sentiment and racial caricatures of men of color getting high and becoming violent, became more and more prevalent.

Marijuana was gradually re-legalized for recreational use beginning in 2012, but states have been allowing it for medicinal use since the 90s. Medical marijuana is now legal in 28 states, including Washington.

Cannabis is touted to treat dozens of conditions from chronic pain to depression. But do all of these health claims have evidence to back them up?

A report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine put over 100 of these claims to the test. Long story short, there are some conditions for which cannabis can certainly be effective, but for most, there’s just not enough evidence yet to tell.

The table of contents reads like the index of WebMD. For almost every ailment you could think of, from epilepsy to depression to heart attacks to cancer, someone has published a study on whether or not marijuana could help treat it.

For the vast majority of conditions, however, there wasn’t enough evidence to declare cannabis effective. But the study did find conclusive evidence that it is most effective in treating chronic pain, which is the most common reason people use medical marijuana in the first place.

Importantly, the study found moderate evidence that cannabis is not connected with lung and throat cancers in the same way as cigarette smoke. (It’s still smoke in the lungs, so it can still lead to chronic bronchitis just like cigarettes.)

It was also shown to be useful to treat the nausea and vomiting that comes with chemotherapy.

Its connection with depression is murky. On whether it increases the risk and whether it can help treat it, both questions never get a straight “yes” or “no.”

However, it could be connected to anxiety, suicidal thoughts, bipolar symptoms and schizophrenia in frequent users.

Beyond strict health effects, the study also found evidence for what many have suspected for years.

Regular use, especially as a teenager, can impair academic achievement, and it increases the risk of car accidents if used while driving.

Like any herb or substance, its effects can be detrimental to individuals if not used responsibly.

Like any good scientific report, the authors of the marijuana study avoid sweeping statements of absolute certainty.

Speaking in terms of evidence rather than in absolutes, most of the health claims examined in the study weren’t stamped with a hard “Yes” or “No,” but rather, “We don’t know yet.” It highlights the need for more research into medical marijuana to find out what works and what doesn’t.

It can’t be expected to be a panacea or a cure-all, so don’t treat it like one.

But with increasing evidence of its effectiveness as an herbal remedy, treating marijuana responsibly instead of with fear and hysteria can allow the development of safe treatment option for patients to continue.

