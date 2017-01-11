Just show respect

In today’s day and age, political correctness, while criticized by some, has become a valuable way to show respect to those with varying degrees of disabilities or differences from the average citizen.

This has led to the development and subsequent shunning of ableist language and phrases that are used daily.

Ableism is the discrimination or prejudice toward people with disabilities. It is demonstrated through various issues and oversights such as limited access to places for people with physical disabilities, less job opportunities for people with both visible and invisible disabilities and much more.

While there are many overt examples of ableism, it is most prevalent in the language that we use everyday.

Describing things or people as “lame,” “retarded” or “spaz” may not even register as harmful, negative language in the minds of most, but the usage of these words reduces a person’s physical impairment to a simple insult while simultaneously implying that these conditions diminish that person’s value.

What many people do not realize is that ableist language also extends to those with mental health disabilities. Especially at a college campus, phrases such as “I’m so OCD,” “My parent’s are so bipolar,” “Ugh studying for this test makes me want to kill myself” and the ever so popular “triggered” memes have become a part of everyday vernacular.

While they may seem like casual, harmless phrases and exaggerations, the usage of this language efficiently reduces the seriousness of these mental health conditions and turns them into jokes.

Having OCD is much more than simply being organized; obsessive-compulsive disorder is a chronic, uncontrollable disorder that causes obsessive thoughts and compels a person to repeat certain behaviors.

This disorder can hugely affect a person’s lifestyle, preventing them from participating in social events or even leaving the house. OCD can include a certain level of obsessive organizing, but that does not mean that people who like a clean desk or prefer their books to be organized by color are in any way affected by this disorder or can claim the label of OCD.

Similarly, being bipolar is not a term that should be used to describe someone whose mood swings range from being happy to being mad that the house isn’t clean.

Bipolar disorder is constituted of extreme mood swings that range from manic highs to depressive lows and can cause people to make decisions that harm their lifestyles and hurt the people around them.

Another trend that belittles mental health issues is the popularity of “triggered” memes that are used to describe people’s shock or aversion to certain things. While it is often used as a funny reaction caption or punch line, many people fail to realize the very real presence of certain triggers that can cause a spiral into depression, panic attacks or both for some people.

Joking about suicide is one such trigger that can effectively destroy a person’s progress toward better mental health in a matter of one sentence. Trigger warnings should be more than a joke as they are very effective and necessary in reducing potential emotional trauma.

Transfer student Greer King also spoke up about the importance of this kind of inclusive language, saying, “It’s hard to hear things that make mental illness seem like a joke … my emotions aren’t emotions like a healthy person feels; they are much more intense, and that’s not my fault. I don’t have control over my anxiety, and so when people make fun of it or laugh about it, I feel like some sort of freak. Using the words ‘crazy’ or ‘psycho’ to describe someone with mental illness is never okay.”

The aforementioned disorders are only a few of the many mental health issues that seriously impair people’s lives, and there are many more out there that should not be flippantly used.

As a society, it is our job to educate ourselves and inform those around us about the harmful language that has become embedded in our culture. Using these words does not automatically condemn a person, but we should still do the best we can to create an accepting environment for all.

There are many thesauruses out there and so many synonyms and different words to describe all aspects of life, so getting creative with our language should not be seen as a burden but a way to enrich our vocabulary and other people’s lives.

Mary is a first-year studying theatre production.