Intersection of artistic media

Sophomore Jayne Hubbard spent the evening of Saturday, Jan. 8, walking in paint and playing songs on the kazoo.

She and a group of three other students had the task of creating a performance piece inspired by Sojourner Truth’s statement: “I am not going to die. I am going home like a shooting star.”

The catch? They had 24 hours to do so.

For the first time in SPU Theatre history, the department hosted an event titled “Playground” during which five groups of four to six students were given a quote that they had free range to respond imaginatively within a 24-hour timeframe.

Hubbard and her group walked on paint, creating their “shooting star” on a canvas on the floor, while playing songs that felt like home to them on kazoos.

Initially, Hubbard believed the experience would involve high pressure and a competitive nature. Her time at “Playground” could not have been anymore different.

“I was paired with people I had never worked with before,” Hubbard said. “I have never had such free reign over a project before, with no pressure of a grade or pleasing someone. It was all our reflection of the prompt.”

Participants found the tight deadline was softened by the positivity found in their groups.

“I’ve never had such a quick deadline for a project before,” sophomore Toni Ramientos said. “The quickest was probably three days, and that seems lenient in comparison now. This process changed the way I view performance art.”

First-year Abigail Anderson was also part of the kazoo-playing team.

“Playground” pushed her to realize in a very short amount of time that frustration with a project does not mean it won’t be worthwhile in the end.

“If I move forward with support, I might just be able to create a little light to share,” Anderson said.

For many participating students, “Playground” presented the opportunity to collaborate in a new and transformative manner.

Senior Lydia Chaffee had never performed in any type of theatre production and was given the chance to write her first spoken word piece in response to the Maya Angelou quote, “The ache for home lives in all of us, the safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.”

“I learned new theatre terms like ‘blocking,’ ‘low-lighting’ and ‘tableau,’” Chaffee said. “It was a very exciting taste of the acting world.”

Ramientos noted that she was surprised by how personally evocative the process proved to be. She and her group created a multimedia presentation during which each member of the group took turns sharing personal stories through different artistic mediums including video, monologues, poetry, shadow puppets and music.

“There was one point in our planning process when we just poured our hearts out to each other,” Ramientos said. “It was so vulnerable and unexpected, but it really brought everything together.”

As a member of the SPU Theatre club council, Hubbard can confirm the theatre department will be putting on “Playground” again next year, and there is talk of possibly making it an annual event.

Sarah Mosher, costume designer, costume shop manager and one of the two coordinators for “Playground,” recalls how the idea for the event first came up at a meeting when discussion of SPU Theatre’s future was on the agenda.

“Many of us had participated in similar events in the past and found them invigorating and formative,” Mosher said. “We wanted to provide this for our students and help them explore their own voice.”

Mosher emphasizes the desire to allow students a sense of agency in the act of creating while challenging the normative process.

Associate Professor of Theatre Richard Lorig was also a coordinator for “Playground.”

“The event was to take advantage of the incredible artistic diversity of the community of students at SPU and find a way to create an intersection for those arts to meet,” Lorig said.

Anderson highly recommends that more people join in the madness in the following years.

“‘Playground’ teaches as it’s built,” Anderson said. “The experience is powerful, and the results are thrilling.”

Similarly, Hubbard valued the experience “Playground” afforded her.

“I learned that collaboration is key to a well rounded, meaningful performance or piece of art,” Hubbard said. “Not only can you create something beautiful, but you can learn so much about yourself and others through making something together.”