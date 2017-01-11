Incoming first lady ought to be respected

Aformer supermodel whom plenty of the world has seen naked, whose college education cannot be completely confirmed and who is accused of committing one of the most embarrassing acts of plagiarism of 2016 is soon to be, drum roll please, our first lady.

If you know of President-elect Donald J. Trump, then, undoubtedly, you have also come to know Melania Trump. Certainly, it’s easy to dislike someone that comes in the package deal with Donald Trump, but it’s important to note that Mrs. Trump is not so bad.

Over the past few years, the White House has been graced by the presence of a diverse set of first ladies, such as Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Nancy Reagan, just to name a few.

However, their titles as “first ladies” are not all they are known for. Usually, it’s normal for someone who’s married to the president of the United States to be just as successful as her husband.

Michelle Obama attended the prestigious Princeton University and worked as a lawyer and writer prior to being first lady. Laura Bush earned her degree in education and library science then worked as an elementary school teacher and school librarian before she entered the White House. Hillary Clinton graduated from Yale Law School.

Since Mrs. Trump is entering the White House after such accomplished women, she is bound to receive some backlash and harsh criticism, especially considering the only things she seemed to have accomplished in her lifetime were walking a runway and learning how to pose with little-to-no clothing.

As if that weren’t enough, according to an article published in Vanity Fair titled, “Did Melania Trump Lie Under Oath?” Mrs. Trump’s college education cannot be confirmed.

Mrs. Trump claimed in court in 2013 to have a degree in design and architecture from a university in Slovenia, but she had no transcript or paperwork to prove so. There were also many claims that Mrs. Trump dropped out of college to focus on her modeling career.

But the whole point of this is, clothed or unclothed, educated or uneducated, Mrs. Trump should be cut a break from the political hammering that’s been targeted at her since she committed an act of plagiarism at the largest campaign speech during the RNC.

The fact is, Mrs. Trump is just a normal person like everyone else — she messes up sometimes and reads the notes she’s given — and that isn’t as bad as many enjoy to think.

Mrs. Trump can be thought of as a worldly person. According to an interview with The Week, Mrs. Trump grew up in communist Yugoslavia and speaks five languages including Slovene, English, French, Serbian and German. And it is possible that her connection to Slovenia has potential to help the U.S. relationship with Russia.

The Week explained that, “Russian President Vladimir Putin, who rarely makes trips to Western states, has visited Slovenia twice and the two nations have a comfortable relationship with one another.” Since Slovenia is on good terms with both Russia and the U.S., it is thought that she could become a possible bridge between the two enemies.

Is it possible that Mrs. Trump could bring forth some peace? Only time will tell.

But, at the end of the day, it’s important to realize that although Mrs. Trump is easy to judge, we need to be reminded that she is nothing but a woman who has done nothing but try and make a name for herself, follow her dreams and just take care of her 10 year old son “Little Donald.”

The best thing for America to do in this moment is to make lemonade out of lemons as the new President-elect and first lady move into the White House next Friday.