Hysteria prevents healthcare

In the 1990s, Andrew Wakefield published an article in The Lancet that causally linked the MMR vaccine to autism. This assertion sparked massive anti-vaccine hysteria, distrust of medical practitioners and a fear of a phenomenon called “vaccine overload.”

To this day, many parents seek ideological exemption from vaccines scheduled for their children, even though scientifically rigorous studies have refuted the vaccine-autism link and the false narrative of “vaccine overload” hundreds of times over.

Vaccines were the key to eradicating smallpox, arguably the deadliest and most easily transmitted disease to afflict humanity. Polio has been eradicated in much of the world due to mass vaccination, excluding only a handful of regions where fundamentalist governing bodies prohibit public access to Western medicine.

In a yearly study of vaccinations in California schools, rates of ideological exemptions in private schools that cater to wealthier families are over double those found in the public school environment.

According to the study, 4.93 percent of children in California private schools were excused by their parents through the state’s ideological exemption forms, compared to the public schools’ lower rate of 2.16 percent.

This then begs the question: If vaccines are so wonderfully effective in preventing deadly, disfiguring and disabling diseases, why do religious fundamentalists and wealthy families alike have such profound reluctance to vaccinate their children? In addition, why do so many parents continue to fear that vaccination will harm their child?

The majority of parents are highly protective of their children, insofar as they do not want to place their child in unnecessarily dangerous situations.

With this in mind, the hysteria surrounding the false-causative link between vaccination and autism continues to pervade our society. This can seem fairly irrational to those who have worked to refute this narrative; however, this fear is more multidimensional than many students and activists let on.

One has to consider how far removed many child-rearing Americans are from catastrophic disease.

The polio epidemic in the United States occurred far before they were born, and a sizable minority of these individuals are relatively insulated from the true effects of communicable disease.

However, increased visibility and diagnosis of developmental conditions and side-effects of medical treatment alike have become more visible in the public eye of wealthy Americans than, say, whooping cough or chickenpox.

Few American-born individuals personally know someone disabled by polio or bereaved of an infant by whooping cough due to the success of modern medicine; however, neurodivergence has gained increasing visibility over the past few decades.

In short, deadly disease exists as an abstract concept in the public eye, whereas disability is perceived as a concrete reality.

Systemic ableism shows itself in this situation as well by demonstrating that people would rather leave their children unvaccinated against a deadly disease than potentially raise a child with a developmental disability.

In this vein, the lie of vaccine-autism correlation has taken advantage of countless Americans, endangering truly immunocompromised children due to the exploitation of our society’s myopic view of public health.

Obviously, concern for a child’s safety is preeminent in many parents’ minds. However, fear alone does not explain the observable gap in vaccine compliance between poorer and wealthier communities.

Class-stratified adoption of public health precautions is not by any means a new phenomenon.

In 1847, an Austrian physician named Ignaz Semmelweis noticed that women tended by midwives, who washed their hands somewhat frequently, had a much lower mortality rate due to childbed fever than those tended by male physicians, who rarely practiced any sort of hygiene between patients.

Semmelweis practiced hand-washing in his own ward, and the rates of childbed fever drastically decreased. He then presented these findings to his colleagues, expecting commendation but receiving heavy rebuke.

A contributing factor to this response, aside from confirmation bias in the medical community and lack of scientific evidence to shore up his claims (Pasteur and Lister’s work on germ theory did not emerge until decades later), was the offense taken by some doctors at his suggestion that their gentlemanly, high-class hands could be unclean.

This falls in line with rejection of the implicit idea that wealthier children could be less prone to contracting and transmitting deadly disease due to their status.

Rejection or alteration of childhood vaccine schedules could be, in essence, an extension of the same classism that caused many postnatal deaths before the advent of germ theory and antibiotics.

In summation, aversion to vaccination is often less associated with the actual physiological effects of vaccination than societal misconceptions, fearmongering and implicit bias. It is incredibly easy to perpetuate fear among people and cause mistrust of modern medicine, especially when children are targeted.

When good science and unbiased logic is applied, vulnerable members of the population are protected from severe illness. Implicit classism and fear ultimately jeopardize those in need of true aid, while making dangerous fools of the unfortunate folk who perpetuate them.