Heightened anticipation for latest album

REVIEW

Sound the alarm, ladies and gentlemen — Ed Sheeran is back.

Sheeran kicked off the new year with the release of two new songs on Jan. 6: “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

The release date for the album has not yet been announced.

The world hasn’t seen new music from Sheeran for nearly two years, since the release of his second studio album “x.” He announced in December 2015 that he would be taking time off to travel, which was the reason for his silence on the Internet and in the music world for most of 2016.

Though the release of the album remains imminent, the songs Sheeran released are a satisfactory taste of what’s to come from the musician in the new year.

The single “Castle on the Hill” is Sheeran at his best — poetic lyrics, vibrant melodies paired with lush piano and guitar leading into a crescendo of a chorus. The song harkens back to songs off the album that launched his fame, “+,” but it packs a bigger punch with the track’s anthem-like power.

Tracks like “Castle on the Hill” tap into Sheeran’s talent for conveying the sometimes harsh and exhilarating feelings associated with life and love. He explained during an interview on BBC’s Radio 1 last week that the song was a “love song for Suffolk,” the town he grew up in, which is evident in the nostalgia-ridden lyrics.

The second single, “Shape of You,” is a stark contrast to “Castle on the Hill,” but no less phenomenal.

Sheeran pulls the attitude from his hit song “Don’t” off his second album “x” and combines it with a tropical-influenced beat, husky vocals and Sheeran’s trademark fast-paced lyrics to create a sensual, heady song with a laid-back rhythm that listeners can’t help but sway their hips to.

The song has the feel of a subtly moody club jam, demonstrating a slight shift in Sheeran’s sound that indicates only good things to come from the artist.

In his interview with BBC, Sheeran revealed that he had written “Shape of You” originally with Rihanna in mind, but he had liked it so much that he decided to keep it for himself.

The surprise double release was preceded by a week of teasers. Sheeran came back to social media on Jan. 1, posting a picture of himself holding a sign proclaiming the release of new music in 2017.

In the days prior to the promised release, Sheeran took to Twitter to tease excited fans even more, posting short song lyrics and snippets of the songs from Snapchat.

Sheeran also posted a picture of a light blue square, leading fans to believe that this will be the color of the new album cover. Previous albums have also had one significant color on the covers, “+” being orange and “x” being green.

Further speculation developed when he tweeted out the symbol “÷,” likely alluding to the symbol being the title of his new album, in the vein of his previous albums. When put together, the cover art for the singles released form the symbol against a light blue backdrop.

Many on social media wondered if Sheeran would release a surprise album, similar to what Beyonce did with her self-titled album back in 2013 as well as her album “Lemonade” released last year.

The two singles are a fusion of the best sounds from both “+” and “x.” Adding more pop-influenced beats, Sheeran has churned out two songs that emphasize the full scope of what he can do with his unparalleled musical talents.

It’s clear that Sheeran has been experimenting with new sounds and ideas during his time away from the media, and, if these new songs are anything to go by, Sheeran’s new album will definitely be one of the most anticipated releases of 2017.