Find time for self-care in the midst of stress

We’re only a couple weeks into the quarter, and you can already spot victims of stress all across campus. Like zombies, with blank stares we roam as if our professors sucked the life right out of us.

If you listen closely, you can hear the whispers of rigorous workloads which have resulted in sleepless nights, countless hours spent working on all sorts of homework and grueling textbook readings.

We all know that college is stressful. It’s too easy to feel consumed. Education is important, they say. You must endure, they say. But, we rarely ever hear, “Hey, go take care of yourself.”

Sometimes it’s even more important that we put our personal needs before it or their’s.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the average college student is indeed suffering from depression. It’s also the number one reason why students drop out.

The SAMHSA explains that one out of four students suffer from depression, and 44 percent of American college students report having feelings associated with a depressive state. It’s no surprise that suicide is the third leading cause of death among college students.

When a student is sleep deprived, eating poorly and not getting enough exercise, happiness is difficult to cultivate.

According to the University of Georgia, college students are only getting around six or seven hours of sleep a night, but most students need up to 10 hours of sleep in order to restore energy, fight off illness and retain memory. Sufficient sleep is also necessary to think more creatively and clearly, to produce a more positive mood and to project better performance in their daily lives.

Students who skimp out on sleep are doing their body a disservice. Lack of sleep results in weight gain, memory deformation and a plethora of other health concerns.

Now this article isn’t to imply that all the students at SPU say, “screw it” and wing the rest of winter quarter by not doing any homework or studying. It’s just time to remember to take care of yourself. Exams and long essays are important, and so are you.

It might seem like an impossible task to make some time in your busy schedule, but even if you give yourself just one hour a day to do something you enjoy, whether it be going on a walk, catching up with old friends or even a couple (or seven) episodes of something on Netflix, you will be happier.

So, next time you feel like you’re on the verge of a nervous breakdown as a result of your overwhelming workload, just remember it’s okay to take a break and think, “what do I need to do to meet my personal needs?”

You’ll be alright.