Film rich with symbolism

REVIEW

SPOILER ALERT

Mystery and misunderstanding set the stage for the intriguing psychological thriller “Claire in Motion.”

In the most recent Sacha Pictures production, directors Lisa Robinson and Annie J. Howell create a film that will grip its audience through the entire viewing.

Popularly known for her role in the Golden Globe Award-winning television series “Breaking Bad,” Betsey Brandt plays the role of wife and mom, Claire Hunger.

One morning, Claire is woken to her husband Paul, played by Chris Beetem, telling her goodbye as he sets out on one of his routine hiking excursions. She half-heartedly kisses him goodbye, oblivious to the fact that she will never again see him.

The police search to find Paul unsuccessfully, and they quit their efforts after a few short weeks. Unsettled and motivated for an answer, Claire desperately searches for her husband in the forest where he disappeared.

Throughout this period of investigation, Claire and her son Connor, played by Zev Haworth, rummage through old family photos and videos of Paul. This scene is where Claire’s true relationship to her husband is revealed.

In a recording of Claire, Paul aims the camera at his wife and asks her to do something very simple: “Look at me.”

Distracted and unconcerned, Claire refuses to do so. After several attempts by her husband, Claire grudgingly glances toward him and says, “I’m looking at you.” In response Paul sadly answers, “No, you’re not.”

Claire’s search efforts lead her to a woman named Allison Lorn, played by Anna Margaret Hollyman, who worked closely alongside Paul on art projects. The seemingly friendly graduate student slowly reveals personal information about Paul that Claire was never aware of.

At this point, Claire is understandably concerned by the close relationship of Allison and Paul. Connor, however, has grown a strange connection to the young woman, and wishes to attend her party in honor of his father.

Things come to a head at this party when Claire realizes that Allison has perhaps known Paul much more intimately than she ever did.

With great tact and subtlety, this film richly reveals hidden meanings and strong symbolism. The audience comes to discover that Paul had some kind of fascination with the idea of motion, whether that be flying or falling.

The film conveys this through his drawings and Claire’s discoveries.

Although the ending is ambiguous, one can come to several conclusions. Allison is the woman who Paul could relate to the most and someone he felt understood by.

Allison and Claire, on the other hand, could not have more conflicting personalities, giving reason to believe that theirs is similar to the relationship Claire may have shared with her husband.

Toward the end of the film, the police department shares with Claire a security camera recording of a man who looks like Paul entering a convenience store. There is no clear answer as to what happened to her husband, but there is reason to believe he is still alive somewhere else in the world.

This film progresses slowly and requires undivided attention to appreciate its symbolism and to trace subtle connections. It is not for the impatient viewer and does not leave the audience feeling comforted or satisfied.

It does, however, challenge viewers to go beyond the external in relationships with those around them. Like Claire, many are satisfied to know a person on a level that is only surface-deep.

Many are satisfied to live centered by their own interests, without regard to those around them.

This film will captivate and hold the attention of the dedicated audience from start to finish.

Receptive and sensitive viewers may even learn from Claire’s mistakes and begin to see people for who they really are — not just for who they hope to see.