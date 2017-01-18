Falcons shine at opening meet

Consistent.

Determined.

Focused.

Three of the many words that can be used to describe the powerful and brutal sport of gymnastics.

“Without doubt, gymnastics is a demanding and grueling sport. It requires physical fitness and mental toughness day in and day out,” junior captain Brittany Atchison said. “Consistency, determination,and focus are key to being successful. It is being able to hit your routines consistently at practice in order to hit it just as well as when you’re put in a pressure filled situation like a meet.”

Last Friday, Jan. 13, the Seattle Pacific women’s gymnastics team had their season opening meet against Oregon State University, right on the home court of Royal Brougham Pavilion.

The Falcons placed second overall with a score of 189.425, which was a higher season opening score than last year’s score of 188.750, and, according to Atchison, it is a good way to open up this season.

“It’s going to be a good year,” Atchison said. “Instead of looking at this first meet as just a big competition, I think we competed more against ourselves than competing against [Oregon State]. It’s pretty intimidating to go against a Division I school, but we went out there as a team and just did what we know best, and I think that really helped.”

The Beavers finished in first place with a team overall score of 194.525 points, but the Falcons had stellar performances from returners and a few freshmen.

Senior co-captain Lauren Glover led the way on the floor exercise, scoring a 9.725 to tie for fourth-place overall.

Three different first-years had the top Falcon scores on the other events, excluding the floor routine.

First-year Darian Burns made her first collegiate appearance and scored a total of 37.225 in the all-around competition, second only to the score of 38.700 earned by Oregon State’s Kaytianna McMillan.

Burns set the pace for SPU on the vault, scoring a 9.775 to tie for fourth place.

“Darian is a very strong gymnast,” Head Coach Laurel Tindall said. “She was our top vaulter [on Friday night], and we think she is just going to get better and better as we go through the season.”

First-years Sienna Brane and Miyuki Matsune also made their first collegiate appearances, contributing to some of the top Falcon scores of the night.

Brane, on the uneven bars, placed fifth with a high score of 9.550 while Matsune set the bar on the balance beam with a no-fall routine that scored a 9.750, good enough for another fifth place in the all-around for Seattle Pacific.

“Sienna, due to an injury, is only a bar worker for right now,” Tindall said. “But she does have the potential to contribute greatly to the bar line-up. Miyuki is a beautiful aesthetic gymnast to watch. She is doing three events, with the exception of vault, and we think she is going to be a stand-out on them.”

Matsune’s routine was one out of four no-falls of the total six competitors for Seattle Pacific.

Burns, Glover and senior Tracie Villanueva had the others.

“As a team this season, we hope to really come together,” Glover said. “We always have a goal of hitting 24 for 24 routines, which means no one falls during a meet because that’s a really easy deduction to avoid. If we can get to the point of showing how far we have collectively come and how much confidence we have, I think they can coincide with each other.”

The Falcons have had a string of injuries leading up to this season, but they refuse to let that affect their overall mentality and support of each other on and off the mat.

“I tore my Achilles last year, which is unfortunate because I am sitting out for this entire season,” Atchison said. “But it’s really good to see everyone else practice and to be able to still be there for them. I am the junior captain, so going to practices and cheering on my teammates is already a huge role I need to continue whether or not I am competing.”

Tindall also mentioned that though there have been injuries to the team that have made things a little bit difficult, it will not stop the determination or focus of the team as they gear up to carry on with the rest of the season and prepare to host nationals in the spring.

“A win-loss record doesn’t really mean a lot in gymnastics,” Tindall said.

“It’s really about what your score [is] and bettering your scores. If we better our performances, we are going to get higher scores, and it’s those scores that are what’s going to qualify us for our post-season competitions.”

Seattle Pacific will travel to Corvallis, Oregon this Saturday, Jan. 21 to compete against Oregon State again. They will be joined by Northern Illinois.

The meet will begin at 12 p.m. in the Beaver’s Gill Coliseum.