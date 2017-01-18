Falcons rally to prepare for games

The Seattle Pacific University women’s basketball team suffered a double loss on the road last week against rivals Simon Fraser and Western Washington.

A double digit – zero run in each respective game seemed to hinder the Falcon’s offense, leading to their first losing streak.

“Traveling to Simon Fraser and Western Washington was hard after getting to play at home for so long,” junior guard Courtney Hollander said. “Both of those teams went on runs throughout the games, and as a team we couldn’t bounce back from them. After we got back we came together as a team and realized that we need to focus more on us — our defense and offense — rather than worrying about everyone we were playing.”

“Overall, we played really well as a team, but those lapses on defense and offense put us behind,” junior guard Jordan McPhee said. “It’s definitely hard to come back from that. There was some frustration, but that’s expected. I thought we fought hard as a team, and I think overall we’re closer for it.”

Previously ranked no. 14, the Falcons record dropped to 13-3 (5-3 GNAC), a surprising turn from the thriving 11-0 game run they had to start their season.

“I have complete faith in our team and that we will come back stronger and win later when it counts,” McPhee said.

In last Thursday’s game against Simon Fraser, the Falcon women were able to tie things up going into the fourth (51-51).

However, Simon Fraser dominated the court in the end, as they took an 11-0 run against SPU, finishing the game 71-61.

Similarly, in last Saturday’s game against Western Washington, the Falcons encountered a 22-0 run between the second and third quarters. Western commanded the court with a 71-53 finish.

“The losses will hurt us, but it is still early in the season, and we have already learned a lot from these games,” Hollander added. “We will get another chance to play both teams later on in the season, and hopefully we can capitalize on what we’ve learned then.”

The Falcons return home to Royal Brougham Pavilion tomorrow night to take on no. 1 west region ranked team Alaska Anchorage. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m.

“Anchorage has always been a good team,” Hollander said. “In the past couple years, they have gotten better and better, coming into games with somewhat of an ‘intimidation’ factor. Going into Thursday’s game, we are obviously going to respect them as a team, but we know that we can’t be intimidated of them. Playing on our home court again will give us an advantage that hopefully we can use.”

“It’s definitely a lot more exciting playing at home,” McPhee added. “There are boosters that have been coming to every game since I was a [first-year]. That support makes a difference. Also less travel time and missed classes is a huge plus.”

“Getting to be on your normal schedule and playing on the court you practice on everyday can really help in a game,” Hollander continued. “This week I think we, as a team, are hoping to come back from the losses of last week and get a couple home court wins.”

SPU will also host a doubleheader at Royal Brougham Pavilion this Saturday. The women take on Alaska Fairbanks at 2 p.m. followed by the Falcon men against MSUB at 4 p.m.