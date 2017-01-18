Falcons fall short in road games

The SPU Men’s Basketball team battled hard despite being shorthanded due to injury, but they ultimately fell to 0-3 on their three game stretch on the road to Central Washington, Northwest Nazarene and St. Martin’s this past week, sliding to a 7-10 record (3-6 in GNAC). This past Thursday, Jan. 12, the Falcons led a furious comeback that came up short. The Falcons trailed by 13 points with just under eight minutes left to play when they went on a run to take a four point lead with only 1:27 left in the game. However the Falcons could not hold onto the lead they fought so hard to regain, as Central Washington finished the game on an 8-0 run to ultimately win 89-85. Senior center Joe Rasmussen had another productive night, scoring 20 points and three blocks, and his possible game winning three-point shot was blocked with only seven seconds remaining. “I thought we really battled against a good CWU team,” Assistant Coach Kegan Bone said. “Our guys did a really good job of staying together as a group. They made some plays down the stretch that ended up being the difference. Even though it didn’t go our way, we were very proud about the effort our team put forth.” Central Washington was able to pull out a close win despite being dominated on the glass and in the paint, being out-rebounded 33-43 and outscored in the paint 22-44. “I thought that everyone on the team fought the entire game,” first-year guard Sharif Khan said. “Even though we were down by 13 with 10 minutes left, we battled back and were able to take the lead with a few minutes left. Unfortunately we couldn’t close it out and Central made some big plays down the stretch.” The lack of bodies available for the Falcons could be seen in bench scoring, as Central Washington’s bench outscored SPU’s 24-8. Leading the way for the Falcons in this loss with a pair of double-doubles were sophomore forward Coleman Wooten (17 points and 10 rebounds) and first-year forward Tony Miller (14 points and 11 rebounds). Other notable performances for SPU came from first-year guards Gavin Long (17 points) and Sharif Khan (nine points, five assists and five rebounds) who have had to step into starting roles due to injury. The Falcons then traveled to Idaho to play Northwest Nazarene last Saturday, Jan. 14, where they lost another nail-biter.

The men, led by Miller, who had a big night with 34 points and nine rebounds, jumped out to a fast start, going up 12 points with 5:51 left in the first half, only to have Northwest Nazarene close the gap and make it a manageable four point game at half. The Falcons kept a solid lead through most of the second half, but got hung up at 76 points with 8:36 left in the second half. They did not score again until the 2:44 mark, after Northwest Nazarene took the lead. By then, the momentum had shifted, and Miller’s three-point jump shot to tie the game with two seconds remaining missed, giving Northwest Nazarene the win 85-80. “The Northwest Nazarene game was a tough one,” Khan said. “Every loss this year hurt, but this one hurt a little extra because we were in control of the game and leading until the last few minutes. We had a few mental lapses and a couple of costly turnovers towards the end of the game.” The only other Falcon besides Miller to score in double digits was Long (13 points), who has been filling in due to injuries. “We got in a little foul trouble, and being short handed to begin with made things very difficult,” Bone said. “[Rassmusen] and [Wooten] both fouled out — two guys we really depend on.” SPU was dominated in the paint. They were outscored 40-24, and lost in second chance points 26-14. The Falcon’s bench was outperformed again, 19-12. “After playing in a couple of close losses, our team is as motivated as ever to learn from some of the mistakes we made and get back out there on the court and correct them,” Wooten said. “We spent a lot of time watching film this week, and I know our staff and players learned a ton from it.” In the third and final game (Tuesday, Jan. 17) of the Falcon’s road stretch, SPU lost to St. Martin’s 93-80, who outlasted a worn down Falcon squad. After putting up a good fight in the first half, St. Martin’s took control as the second half progressed. Wooten’s (35 points), Rasmussen’s (19 points and six rebounds) and Miller’s (10 points and 14 rebounds) high production would prove to not be enough. Aiding in St. Martin’s win was the fact that they had six scorers in double digits (four of which had 15 or more). The Falcon’s bench continues to be an issue as the team is stretched thin by injuries, putting pressure on the starters to carry all the scoring. The bench was outscored again, this time by 20 points (22-2). With the Falcon’s injuries mounting, more is being asked of first-year players and others who would normally not be asked to do as much. As a result, the Falcon’s bench, which looked to be a strong point at the onset of the season, is now struggling. The Falcons will look to turn things around as players return from injuries and their young talent matures through the harsh world of in-game experience. “Because of all the injuries, there is a faster learning curve for us, and we don’t really have the time to make the usual mistakes that [first-years] do,” Khan said. “And when we do make mistakes we have to learn from them quickly and make sure we are doing whatever we need to in order to help the team win.” “I think the biggest thing for us being young is grasping how hard it is to win a college basketball game and working to be more consistent in doing the things are required to win (boxing out, defense, execution, making free throws down the stretch, etc … ),” Wooten said. Now back from a three game road trip, the Falcons have a much needed three game home stretch, starting Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Montana State Billings. “I think that we are definitely going to bounce back strong from these losses,” Khan said. “Coach Leep talked about how this was going to be the turning point for us, and I truly believe that. I think that the last stretch of the season is going to be time for us to prove what we are really made of.”