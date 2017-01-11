Falcon women bounce back

The Seattle Pacific University women’s basketball team kept busy over the holiday break, playing several games both in conference and out.

The Falcons tried to keep their record up, but their 11 game winning streak quickly came to an end as they suffered their first loss of the season against rival team Northwest Nazarene University (66-73).

“Our loss to NNU was rough,” senior guard Stacey Lukasiewicz said. “Unfortunately we did not do a good job boxing out and did not respond to the changes they made at the half, so they were able to go on a run, and we never recovered.”

“It all came down to rebounding,” Head Coach Julie Heisey said. “Rebounding was the number one key to the game, and we gave up too many offensive rebounds, and they got second shots, and we got the line.”

The Falcons were quick to bounce back as they wrapped up their seven home game stretch, scoring two wins this past week against Saint Martin’s University and Montana State Billings University, bringing their record to 13-1 (5-1 GNAC).

“I do think [the loss against NNU] made us sharper going into the next game because it gave us a focal point,” Heisey said. “It helped. No one wants to lose, but we did use it as a positive.”

“I’m really happy because we had nine days off, then we practiced two days, then we had four games in eight days,” Heisey added. “It’s really hard to play good teams and win without a lot of practice, so I felt really excited and proud of our team.”

“I feel so excited about our 13-1 record,” Lukasiewicz said. “We all knew coming in that we were a much better team, but none of us expected to be 13-1, so we feel very excited and happy to be so.”

The Falcons took on Saint Martin’s last Tuesday, Jan. 9, winning 72-59.

“I always say you learn a lot more from losses than wins,” Lukasiewicz said. “I think the loss motivated us to clean up a few things and make sure to get ready for the rest of conference.”

Saint Martin’s led the first quarter 18-14, but SPU pulled up their offense in the second quarter, scoring 20 points as their defense kept Saint Martin’s to 12. This brought the halftime score to 34-30, SPU.

The Falcon’s defense remained strong after the half, only allowing Saint Martin’s to score 11 points to their 19. Things evened up in the fourth, as Saint Martin’s scored 18 points to match SPU’s 19.

However, it wasn’t enough for Saint Martin, as the final scoreboard read 72-59.

Junior guard Courtney Hollander led the team in scoring by putting up 21 points, marking 600 points in her career (totaling 608 post game).

Junior forward Erica Pagano scored a career high of 15 points.

Junior guard Jordan McPhee led the team in rebounds, snagging seven of SPU’s 35. She also added eight points to SPU’s total, marking 500 points in her career (503 post game).

Sophomore center Julia Haining made three rebounds as well, marking 100 rebounds in her career.

Lukasiewicz and junior guard Lindsay Lee had five assists a piece out of the team’s 23.

The falcon women also matched their season low of 10 turnovers.

Two days later, the Falcons scored their second win of the week against Montana State Billings, finishing 67-50.

SPU led the first quarter 16-14, gaining even more momentum in the second, when they added 17 points to MSUB’s nine. This put the halftime score to 33-23, SPU.

The women’s offense and defense came off strong at the second half, as they scored 18 points, holding MSUB to 11. Things evened up in the fourth quarter as both schools hit 16 points each.

However, SPU managed to gain the win, ending the game 67-50.

SPU shot at 45.3 percent for the game, holding MSUB to 31.6 percent.

Hollander led the team again, scoring 17 points. Haining followed with 14, a career high.

Senior guard Brianne Lasconia came off the bench to contribute 11 points.

McPhee added seven points herself, and also hit a career high of four blocked shots.

“I imagine the rest of the season going well,” Lukasiewicz said. “We still have a lot of work to do and obstacles to overcome, but I believe in this team and am excited for the rest of conference.”

The falcon women hit the road for a game in Burnaby, B.C., this Thursday against Simon Fraser University, followed by a match on Saturday in Bellingham, Washington, against Western Washington University.

“We are group that wants to win and is willing to put in the work to do,” Lukasaiewicz continued. “We are talented and deep; not a lot of other teams can say that. I am pumped for the season.”

“We have to take it one day at a time,” Heisey added. “We’re going to play three games in a row against three really good teams.”

“In our conference you can get beat on any given night, so it’s just really important that we continue to focus on the things that have helped us be successful: resets, rebounding and using our depth,” she added. “Our bench play has been really good. And we’re trying to get better everyday.”