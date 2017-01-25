Editorial Comment

We’re tired about writing about President Trump, but it’s difficult not to after he himself directed Sean Spicer, our current White House Press Secretary, to go to the White House briefing room to talk about the inauguration crowd size, and blatantly lie.

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd questioned Kellyanne Conway, the Counselor to the president, about why the White House on Saturday morning sent Spicer to the briefing room for his first official brief to make the claim that “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period!”

She responded to Todd with, “You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving — Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave — alternative facts.”

Let’s get something straight: There is no such thing as “alternative facts.” A fact is something known to have happened or to exist that can be verified. It’s something we can check, like that the earth is round, or that Donald Trump said on ABC’s “The View” in 2006 that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her.” Those are facts.

If “alternative facts” are anything, they’re doublespeak — that is, deliberately euphemistic, ambiguous or obscure language, as outlined by George Orwell in his novel, “1984.”

They are lies. Nothing more, nothing less.

We’re only five days into Trump’s presidency, and we’ve already have to fact-check his administration. Then again, given the standards of his campaign, we really shouldn’t be surprised.

