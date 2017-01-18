Editorial Comment

What is the role of journalists in 2017? That is the question posed by the recent squabble concerning BuzzFeed’s release of a raw dossier, assembled by a man who has claimed to be a former MI5 agent.

These unverified documents allege that Russia has compromising information on President-elect Trump and detail the intimate relationship he may have with the Kremlin.

In a tweeted explanation, BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith argued that they published the “full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.”

Many journalists and organizations have come out against this decision, condemning it and exclaiming that this act could set a dangerous precedent concerning the coverage of the incoming president.

The Atlantic’s David Graham points out that “If the Trump dossier does prove to be full of inaccuracies, it will resurface in debate every time a credible and supported allegation about Trump emerges.”

Graham goes on to highlight standard journalistic ethics and principal, stressing this act’s unknown consequences: “There’s always the possibility that the dossier will contain some important truths, too. But the answer to that question ought to be clear before the documents are published.”

Whose responsibility is it to reveal truth, journalists or the average citizen? It’s clear that in this predicament Trump’s interactions with media organizations and chosen methods of reacting and responding to criticism have made journalists more willing to enter ethically-gray areas.

BuzzFeed published this information without verifying all the facts, which would typically be unethical and questionable for news organizations. However, we believe that BuzzFeed handled this situation appropriately given the current political climate and Trump’s track-record.

This is not a great way to start off in office. Other presidents, including Obama, have had to verify and produce evidence to defend against false claims, yet President-elect Trump is allowed to restructure the expectations for citizens to have of him from thase he demanded of past leaders.

If putting immense pressure on the President-elect and the intelligence community to produce the truth and verify these seemingly probable allegations, which given their history seems like an improbable request, must be done, then it must be done by the people.

By releasing these documents in their raw form, BuzzFeed accelerated the discovery of the truth, which we deserve to know.

This was not simply a fake news article that alleges improbable or outrageous atrocities, but a dossier that was included in briefs to both President Obama and Trump, but also circulated through the highest levels of our government for at least eight months.

Whether we like it or not, this digital age has shifted a responsibility once designated to “qualified” and “educated” journalists onto the average citizen. Now that the average Joe and Jane have this responsibility, it’s up to them to decide what to do with the plethora of information they intake on a daily, if not minute-by-minute, basis.

Do we submit to half-truths and flat-out lies to comfort our conscious, or do we educate ourselves by challenging the mainstream narrative?