Editorial Comment

The 2017 annual Golden Globe Awards was a night to remember. “La La Land,” the musical film, set a record for winning all seven of the awards for which it was nominated, Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” which he created, directed, and stars in, won Best Comedy Series and Meryl Streep made the Internet implode.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me,” she said during her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech. “It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life.”

Oh, we remember it too Streep. We remember it too. But you know who doesn’t recall mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski at a campaign rally on national television last November? President-elect Donald J. Trump.

Instead of apologizing, like any kind-hearted individual would do, Trump instead, in his usual fashion, took to Twitter to shoot back at the actress.

He not only attacked Streep personally, saying “she’s one of the most overrated actresses,” which, by the way, completely opposes his remarks made last year when asked if he “loved” any actresses. “Meryl Streep is excellent,” Trump was quoted saying.

“She’s a fine person, too.” But he also went on to claim that he “never mocked” a disabled reporter when the footage of him doing so is easily found by doing a two-second Google search.

Trump’s incoming White House counselor Kellyanne Conway backed up Trump saying that she was “concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep is also inciting people’s worst instincts when she won’t get up there and say, ‘I didn’t like it but let’s try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him,’ which he actually has done from the moment he won.”

Let us ask you this, Conway: Is relentlessly questioning and creating false doubt over the birthplace of a sitting president, who just happens to be the first black man in the White House considered “inciting people’s worst instincts”? Or how about labeling immigrants from Mexico “rapists” and criminals? Or maybe proposing to ban all Muslims from entering the U.S. plays on people’s fears?

If anyone on this planet is guilty of “inciting people’s worst instincts” it’s Donald J. Trump. And, somehow, in just a few weeks, he will be the leader of the free world.