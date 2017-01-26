Correction from the Editor

Correction: In the Jan. 11 issue of The Falcon it was reported that the new student hub building had been approved by the city of Seattle. However, it has come to our attention that it is more accurate to say that while the building concept is part of SPU’s existing and approved Major Institutions Master Plan, there are specific construction components that must still be proposed and approved.

Additionally, the same article states that the Student Center will be “a fundraised project and will not be a cause for increased tuition for SPU students.” According to Vice President for Student Life Jeff Jordan, a more accurate statement is, “The intent is that the majority of the cost of the project will be paid for by fundraising to minimize any impact on tuition or any other funding sources.” So, fundraising will be a high priority and it is the intent of the university to minimize any impact on tuition. Jordan says university administration will continue to be conscious of costs related to any new projects and with our annual operations.

See original story at: http://www.thefalcononline.com/2017/01/student-hub-to-replace-weter/