Citizens must drive dialogue

Happy 2017! After the hottest year on record, polar ice levels have reached a record low.

The Great Barrier Reef is on its last leg due to bleaching that occurs as ocean temperatures rise.

An ice chunk larger than Rhode Island is expected to break off of Antarctica by April, and, just this summer, we saw the first mammal species to go extinct due to climate change — say goodbye to the Bramble Cay melomys.

Things are looking bleak. Someone better tell the person in charge.

But there’s one problem: our incoming president and many in his cabinet are climate change deniers.

Unlike 70 percent of Americans, including most republicans, our incoming federal leaders don’t accept the worldwide evidence that our planet’s warming temperatures might have something to do with the fact that we pump 40 billion tons of fossil fuel into the air every year.

This isn’t some grand surprise of course, given that most of them have direct associations to fossil fuel industries.

While the Standing Rock tribe struggled to deflect the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline by Energy Transfer Partners, Donald Trump was a stakeholder in the company. Former Texas governor Rick Perry, selected to head the Department of Energy, sat on the board of directors of ETP during that same time.

In December, Trump sold his stake, and Perry resigned from the board, but the two have yet to back away once and for all from their assertions that climate change is a hoax.

Today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, is the confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson, Trump’s pick for Secretary of State and CEO of ExxonMobil, the largest international oil conglomerate in the world. It’s important to note that Tillerson and his corporation currently accept that climate change is an issue that needs to be solved, except for the parts that say to stop digging up more fossil fuels, of course.

Last but not least is Scott Pruitt, who was picked to head the EPA, the same agency he is currently suing, after spending the last six years teaming up with various oil companies to fight climate laws and financially profiting from it heavily in the process.

It looks like we have a government of ostriches. So, it’s our duty, especially for those who voted for them, to demand that they take their heads out of the sand.

There’s only so much we can do as individuals. You will never use enough reusable shopping bags to counter wide-scale industrial pollution. You will never turn off enough lights in freshly vacated living rooms to counter the emissions from our fossil fuel-based system.

We need regulation to reduce emissions by transitioning to a clean energy infrastructure. Think electric vehicles, solar farms, public transit, hydropower and innovations we haven’t yet imagined.

Imagine if our government got behind creating a clean energy infrastructure with the same enthusiasm we had creating the interstate highway system in the 1950s. You know what that would mean? To quote our incoming president, “Jobs!”

Since 70 percent of us accept the reality of climate change — remember, that’s including many sitting republicans — we must consider the reality that if our leaders don’t take it as seriously as we do, they’re not representing us.

Don’t let this issue slip into the background; keep it up front. Don’t let it slide when government figures say they’re “waiting for the science to come in”; it’s in.

Those in power, including the president of the United States, have a moral obligation to, firstly, acknowledge that climate change is a reality, and, secondly, work to halt its progress.

So, shout like Whos down in Whoville because if our voices aren’t heard, our home is in permanent danger. Raise a racket, call your member of congress and, above all, don’t become complacent. If we the people don’t show how urgent addressing climate change is, then our leaders will not act.