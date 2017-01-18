Carson pick, tokenizing

In 1990, Dr. Ben Carson published his memoir, “Gifted Hands.” In it, he discusses his extraordinarily successful career as a neurosurgeon, emphasizing not only the highly complex procedures he pioneered, but also the life stories of the patients he treated.

He led a 70-practitioner team to separate twins joined at the head and keep both infants alive. Dr. Carson also pioneered the hemispherectomy, a procedure in which half the brain is removed, as a treatment for severe epilepsy.

Early in the text, he discusses his experiences growing up in Detroit as the son of Sonya Carson, a single mother with a third-grade education. Throughout his memoir, and in many of his speeches, he cites his mother’s insistence that he and his brother Curtis focus on academics as crucial for his success.

However, Dr. Carson’s life is not only an exemplary model of a highly scientifically accomplished neurosurgical career and a devoted family man. He also held prestigious leadership positions such as head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins, when he was merely 33, during his tenure as a surgeon.

Following retirement, he served as a board member in Fortune 500 companies and as an endowed chair at Johns Hopkins. He is also the head of a scholarship fund, created by himself and his wife, Candy, which awards scholarships to academically gifted college students.

In this past election, Dr. Carson made a presidential bid under the Republican ticket. He was defeated in the primaries and serves as Vice Chairman on President-elect Trump’s transition team.

Initially, Trump reached out to him and floated an invitation to join his cabinet, but Carson demurred, citing a lack of experience.

Later, Trump announced his choice of Dr. Carson as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The logic surrounding this choice in the popular conservative narrative is that Carson’s childhood in government-run housing projects makes him the best choice to lead HUD.

HUD was founded in 1965, as part of then-President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society program. HUD is a $32.6 billion federal program, spanning over a dozen federal offices and tackling problems such as homelessness, fair housing and community planning.

The current secretary is Julian Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas. During his tenure as mayor, Castro launched programs to increase investment in San Antonio’s historic neighborhoods and was regarded nationally as a champion of fair housing.

Fittingly, President Obama nominated him as the HUD secretary in 2014.

Dr. Carson and Secretary Castro both have glittering CVs in their respective fields. Both are men of color, and both have had close working relationships with current party elites.

However, Dr. Carson was not nominated to a position that reflected his actual working knowledge and political or career experience, unlike Castro.

Diverse cabinets and leadership boards behoove every organization that serves a diverse populace; however, someone’s childhood should not take precedence in giving someone a specific leadership position over someone’s chosen field of expertise.

With respect to his professional accomplishments, Dr. Carson would be an excellent nominee for Surgeon General or Head of Health and Human Services, positions that would reflect his working experience.

However, the nomination for HUD secretary discounts Carson’s decades of surgical and health administrative excellence, effectively tokenizing his mother’s struggle to raise two educated, moral young men under the harshest of circumstances.

The appointment proclaims this struggle more relevant to Dr. Carson’s professional acumen than his actual M.D.

When a person is appointed to a leadership position, it is paramount that the person in question has working experience in the field they are slated to lead. It is helpful and relevant for that person to also have lived experience in those systems, but benefiting from a given system or observing it is profoundly different than working in the field.

Expertise in one field does not equate to professional expertise in another, even though a person may have observed and benefited from the latter. It is tokenizing and trivializing to draw this conclusion.

As students, we often look out into the world and are empowered to analyze it from our perspectives. We are also empowered to be professional leaders in our communities.

This is America, the land where we can all have some modicum of choice on our life paths, regardless of background. Therefore, we should honor that in our colleagues and consider their professional and academic passions, things they personally chose, before we sort them based on class and family origin.

Alexandria is a sophomore molecular and cellular biology major.