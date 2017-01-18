Bizarre plot luring, campy

The beloved children’s book series “A Series of Unfortunate Events” by Lemony Snicket may have finally gained a worthy adaptation.

The Netflix original is led by author Daniel Handler, who is currently serving as both executive producer and writer for the series.

The story follows the tragic lives of the Baudelaire children, Violet, Klaus and Sunny, after their parents perish in a terrible fire that destroys their entire mansion.

The books were initially adapted into a movie starring Jim Carrey in 2004, but it was poorly received by critics and fans alike.

Season one covers the first four books of the series with the second season covering the middle five books and the final season covering the last four.

The series begins when the orphans are brought to the home of a distant relative Count Olaf, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Olaf quickly turns out to be a ruthless villain, plotting to steal the enormous fortune the Baudelaires’ parents left behind, which is meant to be inherited by the children.

Narrated by Lemony Snicket, who is played by Patrick Warburton, the tale is told in a somewhat somber suit and monotone voice. The narration style by Warburton may not appeal to everyone, but the bleakness of his tone and his deadpan humor add another intricate layer to the darkness of the world created by Handler.

The show benefits from its surrealism and from its particular meta theme song sung by Harris. The opening number hums “look away, look away” and with every beat parades steampunk-esque technologies.

The time period and setting of the series is left up to the viewer’s imagination, allowing the dreamlike imagery to take center stage and become a character of its own.

Foreshadowing is another plot device that the Netflix series dabbles with wonderfully.

The series acknowledges its roots as a book series by inserting tongue-and-cheek references to later events, keeping fans engaged and amused while still creating a charmingly twisted fairy tale world for those unfamiliar with the novels.

Malina Weissman and Louis Hynes, who play Violet and Klaus Baudelaire, are a joy to watch. They play the intelligent, resourceful children with grace, charisma and magnetic chemistry.

An overarching theme is the incompetence of the various adult figures, who only add to the Baudelaire children’s misfortune.

Characters such as the banker, Mr. Poe, played by K. Todd Freeman, Olaf’s multiple colorful henchmen and the kind neighbor Justice Strauss, played by Joan Cusack, provide just some of the outrageous and devilishly dark performances decorating the series.

Harris is delightfully campy as the menacing and bizarre Count Olaf, though his performance somewhat lacks when it comes to the more frightening aspects of Olaf’s personality.

The dichotomy of Olaf’s nature — hilariously offbeat while being equally chilling and murderous — gets a little lost in Harris’s outlandish portrayal, leaning more on the side of peculiar than outwardly terrifying.

Harris’s comedic timing, however, is superb, and what he lacks in villainous nature he makes up for with Olaf’s melodrama and physicality.

What makes the show so unique is its ability to perfectly preserve the quirks and twists of the book series by creating a tone that is wacky and grim in equal parts. It’s a binge-worthy collection sure to engross and delight viewers, whether they are fans of the books or not.

Though the narrator often urges viewers to look away from the tragedies unfolding on screen, looking away from this show is the last thing anyone should do.