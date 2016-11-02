Vote yes on I-732

Climate change has already started taking its toll on the planet. Rising temperatures are causing more erratic weather all over the planet, and even here on the West Coast, we’ve experienced double the usual number of forest fires in the last 30 years.

But as bleak as climate change seems, we’re armed with the knowledge to fight it. All we need now is the legislation.

This month, hundreds of thousands of ballots found themselves in the mailboxes of Washington voters everywhere.

On this ballot you’ll find Initiative Measure 732, which would institute the first ever carbon tax in the nation. It will phase in a tax on fossil fuels and electricity generated from fossil fuels, related directly to the amount of carbon dioxide pollution that fuel emits into the atmosphere.

It will offset this tax burden on everyday Washingtonians by reducing the state sales tax to 5.5 percent and creating a tax exemption for low-income working families.

A tax on carbon is the tangible solution to the warming climate. It incentivizes corporations and large businesses to reduce their own pollution, and it encourages everyday people to use more public transportation and choose green energy options.

Passing the initiative will make Washington a forerunner for legislative solutions to climate change, which goes beyond switching to curly light bulbs and unplugging your charger when you’re done using it. But it won’t be without precedent.

In fact, it’s modeled on the revenue-neutral carbon tax instituted in 2008 by British Columbia in Canada.

According to the Economist, B.C.’s carbon tax has effectively reduced emissions in the province. This includes reduced overall driving and more individuals using more public transportation and choosing more fuel efficient cars.

It hasn’t, however, harmed the job market in the province or impeded energy accessibility. Yet with all this promise, multiple environmental groups have come out against the initiative. Why?

It’s the revenue-neutral part that most of them object to. A tax on carbon, they reason, ought to be used to fund clean energy infrastructure, beyond merely taxing companies that produce more emissions.

Organizations such as the Washington chapter of the Sierra Club say that a carbon tax that doesn’t generate revenue to invest in things like clean energy education, transit and housing does little to aid low-income communities, including communities of color.

This is an important issue, and it can’t be swept under the rug in the name of climate progress.

The main theme of climate change is how large businesses and affluent communities contribute the most to carbon emissions, while marginalized communities are the most likely to reap the consequences. If a measure doesn’t provide the infrastructure these communities need to combat the effects of the warming climate, it doesn’t accomplish its most pressing task.

But as we enter the post-climate change era, the perfect runs the danger of being the enemy of the good. Legislation is urgently needed to curb carbon emissions.

The initiative as it stands on the ballot does not add any new revenue to invest in green energy and community infrastructure, but it does return the tax dollars directly to Washington residents, including low-income families through the tax break.

Though it doesn’t directly fund infrastructure, it prevents the burden of the carbon tax from affecting people, including marginalized groups, instead of corporations.

“Economists across the board say it: a carbon tax is the solution,” Associate Professor of Biology Eric Long says. “And in a state as progressive as Washington, we can be a leader. If we want to improve on it later, or if other states see what we’ve done and say ‘Hey, that’s working there; let’s go one step further,’” he says, “great!”

The carbon tax, Long says, can be developed and modified and copied by other states. “The reality is that what we do here in Washington is not going to make a huge global difference. But we have the opportunity to set the stage. At some point,” Long says, “there’s a moral imperative to be a leader.”

Blaming I-732 for not being the perfect legislation is not an excuse to vote against any carbon tax in the first place. But saying that individual legislation may do harm to the same marginalized communities it’s meant to protect is a different story.

However, in the case of I-732, consider how legislative measures like these are needed to fight rising temperatures in the here-and-now. Consider how Washington could set the stage for the rest of the country, creating legislation to curb emissions in order to protect everyday people, especially communities most directly affected by it.

In an election year, the country is watching. Proving ourselves with the Washington carbon tax could inspire other states to follow suit. Vote with the climate in mind this Tuesday, and consider voting to make Washington a leader in the global fight against climate change.

Brian Pfau is a junior molecular and cellular biology major.