Volleyball ends road games in losses

It was the last week of road games for the Seattle Pacific women’s volleyball team as they traveled to Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday, Nov. 10, to face the Western Washington Vikings and across the border to Burnaby, B.C., to take on the Simon Fraser Clan on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“I feel like our team has so much talent and heart,” junior outside hitter Colleen Hannigan said. “But we have definitely lacked consistency.”

SPU (10-16, 6-12 GNAC) took on No. 18 ranked Western (19-7, 15-3 GNAC) in an aggressive match-up, but it wasn’t enough, as the Vikings swept the Falcons 3-0 with scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-15.

“We played really well offensively and defensively until our last set,” Hannigan said. “In that third set, they exposed our weaknesses on defense, and we were not able to adjust quickly enough.”

The Falcons held on throughout the first two sets, hitting .208 in Set 1 and .200 in Set 2 and finishing with a .170 hitting percentage overall. The Vikings hit a .317 overall and were led by sophomore middle blocker Kayleigh Harper along with sophomore middle blocker Michaela Hall, the only Western player to be in the double-digits.

Sophomore libero Amanda Ganete led the Falcons with 19 digs and was one of the four players in double digits. Sophomore setter Symone Tran had 33 assists and 11 digs, which boosted her career total of double-doubles up to 28. Hannigan led SPU with 11 kills and 12 digs while first-year middle blocker Abbey Lautenbach played an error-free game with four kills on eight attacks.

Seattle Pacific then traveled up North to challenge Simon Fraser (20-6. 13-5) in a record breaking match, but were unable to seize it all as they fell short to the Clan, 1-3, with scores of 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18.

Sophomore middle blocker Shaun Crespi was on fire as she hit 12 kills with six blocks, a career-best hitting night with just one error on 20 attacks. Tran was right alongside as she logged in 34 assists and 11 digs for her third straight double-double, 16th straight of the season and 29th of her career.

In addition, her 34 assists of the night shot her past 1,000 total for the season and currently holds an overall record of 1,017 which is just 88 shy of Shelby Swanson’s record set back in 2012.

The Falcon staged a huge comeback in set two after being down 20-11 and seven straight points were put up on the board, the last six of them being with Lautenbach serving to get them on the track and it was sealed with Abbey Lautenbach hitting back-to-back kills in addition to the two Clan attack errors to win the Falcons the second set.

The victory was short lived as Simon Fraser took back control in the middle of set three and led all the way in the fourth set to win the night.

“[Against Simon Fraser] we couldn’t remain consistent,” Hannigan said. “Our middles did a great job and were very successful defensively, but we just could not get our offense to be consistently aggressive.”

Seattle Pacific will close out their season this week at home playing Alaska Anchorage on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday, Nov. 19, with both games starting at 7 p.m. During the Fairbanks game there will be a Senior Night ceremony prior to the first serve to recognize outside hitter Lexi Biondi and middle blocker Maddi Hommes.

“In these last two games, I want to just really enjoy playing with our seniors,” Hannigan said. “They will be dearly missed and so I am hoping to end positively for them.”