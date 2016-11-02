Vere-ing into playoffs

The Falcons emerged triumphant in their two final regular season matches. They defeated Western Oregon 2-0 in their match on Thursday, Oct. 27, and then went on to win in overtime against Concordia with a score of 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Shutouts in both games place the women third in league and push them into seventh place for the West Region tournament occuring next week.

Going into Thursday’s game, Head Coach Arby Busey knew it would be a close call, but he was confident in his players’ abilities to bring their best.

“We had to play very quickly at Western Oregon,” Busey noted. “Due to weather the game was moved to a field that was dry, but very narrow. And with the lack of width on the field, we had to play quickly and we had to play the ball forward early to try to take advantage of the space that was available to us.”

Senior forward Kelly Gould scored in the 16th minute of play, giving the Falcons a strong lead. Sophomore midfielder Julia DeVere followed her up with a goal of her own in the 32nd minute, allowing SPU to run away with the win.

“There was a lot of opportunity to break down [Western Oregon’s] defense with dynamic runs, so I found success moving diagonally across the field and trying to lose my defender,” DeVere said. “My teammates did a great job of finding fitted-through balls and isolating defenders, giving people chances to go one versus one at the keeper.”

Busey’s mentality at this point in the season is all about finding ways to get the ball in the net. He enacted this plan on Saturday, and he knows that will be the key to doing well in the playoffs.

“We felt confident going into the game against Concordia,” Busey said. “They are a very good team, but we thought that we were playing a bit better than we were the last time we played them. We have a ton of respect for their program and knew that we were going to get their best effort, and we thought it would be a playoff-game-type atmosphere, with both teams fighting to extend their seasons. It was a great game and should serve us well going forward into the Conference Championships.”

In the last 20 seconds of the first overtime, senior forward Hannah Huesers hustled her way to a goal, handing the Falcons a win.

Walking into the GNAC tournament with a 10-3-4 record overall and a 7-2-3 record in conference, the Falcons are ready to kick it into high gear and prolong their season.

These last two wins sparked a fire inside the players’ hearts and began their momentum headed into playoffs.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work together to get this win and to earn another opportunity to take the field together next week, and hopefully in the following weeks,” DeVere said. “We are pumped and ready to play.”

They will face Central Washington on Thursday at 4 p.m. in their first semi-final game of the tournament.