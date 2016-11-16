Guest Column: Time to participate

Tuesday night was awful. Wednesday morning was worse.

While the results in Washington state were cause for much optimism, 3,000 miles away in our nation’s Capital, I was crestfallen.

It took a significant amount of willpower to wrest myself out of bed and confront the staggering reality that we had just elected Donald J. Trump as our nation’s 45th President. The Party of Lincoln, everyone.

I took the day off from work, and spent some time in quiet solitude strolling down the National Mall. I broke down in tears in front of the White House. I gazed out at the WWII Memorial, pausing to think of all the incredible sacrifices our servicemen and women have made to keep us safe.

The juxtaposition of the scene with Trump’s attacks on John McCain, a war hero, and on the Gold Star Khan family, evoked more tears.

I made my way over to the Martin Luther King Memorial, where, as luck would have it, I had the entire space to myself. Carved into the large edifice bearing King’s likeness is the line “Out of the Mountain of Despair, a Stone of Hope,” from his iconic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, DC.

As I sat down to collect my thoughts, three busloads of college students descended upon the Memorial, turning my private, contemplative homage to the civil rights luminary into a scene of selfies, warm embraces and a sense of collegiality that was so lacking this political season. Out of my mountain of despair, a stone of hope appeared.

Those of us who are dismayed by the outcome of our election have a choice to make. We can roll our eyes, ensconce ourselves with a steady stream of palatable media and hope to wake up on Jan. 20, 2021 with a new Head of State.

Alternatively, we can get to work.

While it may seem expedient to categorically dismiss the tiger on which Trump rode to victory, we have to understand and address the anxieties expressed by his base, making the argument that our party offers better solutions.

We also have to look beyond national elections, and win more spots in city councils, school boards, state legislatures and Governor’s Mansions. We have to be cogent, without any air of condescension, in explaining to more people that participation in our democracy is a right to be cherished, and acted upon.

Five million fewer people voted in this election than in 2012. There are roughly 230 million eligible voters in this country. Half of them didn’t bother to show up at the polls on Tuesday.

So, go knock on doors in a local election. Register people to vote. Spend weekends at a foodbank and put a face to the dire economic situation confronted by our neighbors. Find a non-profit to support and tuck away a few dollars per month to send their way. Build bridges, not walls.

We can accept the ignominious outcome of the election without accepting the status quo. Four years is a long way away, but it will go by a lot faster if we stay busy.

James 2:26 said it best: “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”

I have faith that better days are in our future. Are you willing to put in the work to get us there?

Corey Sinser is a 2010 graduate of SPU with a major in French and a minor in Political Science. He currently resides in Washington D.C., where he works in the education research field.