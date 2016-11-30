Theatre responds to tragedy

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen walked into Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

He shot and killed 49 people and injured 53 Pulse guests. It is the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter and the deadliest incident of violence against the LGBTQ+ community in U.S. history.

In response to the nightclub shooting, Forward Flux, a non-profit live arts production company partnered with Missing Bolts Productions and NoPassport Theater Alliance in an international theater action called “After Orlando.”

“I do think we live in such a fast world where we’re not ever given the opportunity to really consider and to think about things that happen,” said Wesley Fruge, a member of Forward Flux who was also a director and performer at “After Orlando event.”

“After Orlando” took place in Raisbeck Performance Hall, part of the Cornish College of the Arts on Nov. 21. It’s an intimately arranged hall, and for the event the seats encompassed a large circle lined with tea lights. The artists sat across from the seats available to the audience to create a stage.

Forward Flux was contacted by Missing Bolts and NoPassport with scripts and performances that they could choose from. Once Forward Flux had chosen, they contacted local artists with ideas and with the possibility of commissioning new performances and songs.

The night featured an array of performances from spoken word, music and short plays to interpretive dancing.

One specific standout performance was titled, “At the Store with My Daughter,” written by Rohina Malik, performed by Alaji Marie and directed by Wesley Fruge.

It was about a Muslim mother who was wearing her hijab with her daughter when they were harassed by a middle aged man who yelled racist things at them. Because the shooter had alleged ties to ISIS, many Muslim Americans were forced to deal with the aftermath.

“It wasn’t just hearing from the same voices that we always hear from in the echo chamber of the Seattle bubble,” Fruge said.

Fruge, for the first time in five years, performed a moving piece titled “The Human Traces,” written by Andere Lustgarten and directed by Andy Buffelen as part of the series of small performances in the production.

The piece is told from the perspective of a biohazard cleanup crew who is tasked with removing the bodies from inside a nightclub while phones from the 49 victims ring and ring and ring.

“It was interesting to hear a voice that we don’t often hear about,” Fruge said. “The view from inside the club, from an emotional standpoint, is an interesting perspective.”

During one performance titled “Everyone Gets a Stick,” the audience laughed and smiled. And in the very next performance, done by Hisam Goueli, the audience was shocked. Other times, the audience seemed upset, especially during “I Tried,” which featured a woman, a gay man and an African American gay man.

“I hoped that people saw something that surprised them and something that maybe offended them,” Fruge said.

The most heart-wrenching moment of the night came in the last performance. “Dance On … ” was performed by Anthony Pallozzi and Stephanie Spohrer, written by Ian Rowlands and directed by Kyle Baiz.

The performance was told through the lense of a gay man, played by Pallozi, when he heard the news about Orlando and compared it to an event in Manhattan where they read the names of every person in Manhattan that had died from AIDS.

In a similar way, Spohrer was reading the names of the 49 victims in between pauses from Pallozzi.

Fruge believes that theatre is a living, breathing entity.

“No matter what happens in the entertainment landscape, it will always win there, it will always be real people,” Fruge said. “I hoped that people saw something [in the show] that surprised them and something that maybe offended them.”

Fruge felt it was necessary to revisit an event that had a massive effect on so many people.

“I think it’s an incredible gift to go to the theater,” Fruge said. “Turn off your phones and just listen.”