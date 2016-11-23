Student government appoints three new members

Senate appointed three new members to the Senate body on Monday evening: junior Emma Thomas, senior Lindsay Kerekes and junior Anthony Muro.

In the absence of ASSP President Lola Sosanya, ASSP Executive Vice President Mara Kramer as the proposal sponsor introduced the three members representing Fine Arts, commuters and the School of Psychology, Family and Community.

The first newly appointed Senator of the College of Arts and Sciences: Fine Arts,

Emma Thomas, expressed her interest in the position and prior experience based on her involvement with the Fine Arts department.

Kramer described the highlights in Thomas’ interview, which included her administrative experience, serving as Treasurer of Curatorial Club, interning for the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) and her desire to improve student involvement.

According to Thomas, “[The platform of the position] is a great opportunity to involve a smaller department.”

During an open space for questions, Moyer Hall Senator Justin Palaganas asked what Thomas found interesting about this position and what prompted her to apply.

Thomas explained that she likes being able to reach out to people within her department. She also expressed dedication to using her listening and organization skills as well as getting opinions on how the Fine Arts department fits in the rest of the university.

Thomas was referred by the head of Art History and Visual Studies Katie Kresser and, based on her application and interview before Senate, the vote was unanimous in approving Thomas as the new College of the Arts and Sciences: Fine Arts Department Senator for the remainder of the 2016-2017 academic year.

The responsibilities and privileges of a Senator went into effect immediately, and Thomas was given the right to vote for any proposed action for the rest of the meeting.

The second appointed Senator for the School of Psychology, Family, and Community Lindsay Kerekes presented herself as an asset to the Senate body based on a few areas of expertise, including her heavy involvement with the Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts tracks within the Psychology major.

Kerekes has gained most of her leadership experience before her college career, but according to Kramer, she is eager to jump into SPU leadership.

Kerekes explained that she’s come to love the psychology department and the staff.

“I want to create a more inclusive and diverse school of Psychology and bring those ideas to Senate,” Kerekes said.

The proposed action to appoint Kerekes as School of Psychology, Family, and Community Senator was approved unanimously.

The last appointed Senator for Commuters, Anthony Muro, was introduced as a junior transfer student from Cascadia University.

Muro’s transfer status was considered an asset as, according to Kramer, leadership has been exclusive in the past to students who started their college career at SPU and committed all four years to the university. Thus, Muro is able to bring a unique perspective to the position of Commuter Senator and to the Senate.

He spends a lot of time in the Collegium, the commuter lounge for undergraduate students, and, based on his time spent among other commuters, Muro has noticed a disconnect between commuter students and the rest of the SPU student body.

Muro said he wants to encourage commuters to be involved, meet people and fully live an enriched college life.

When asked how he planned to reach his constituents, since commuters are more difficult to connect with as they travel from all different areas of Seattle, Muro said that he would communicate with students who are members of the Collegium and, for those who aren’t members, he would still keep them up-to-date with new developments via email.

Muro expressed a passion for wanting to change the routine of only going to class and then going home, which is often true for commuters.

“I really wanted to help people who commute because when you’re a commuter, [sometimes] you’re outside of the whole community … I want to help them feel like they’re more a part of the community … [I want to] get them involved and have them have a great college life,” Muro said.

