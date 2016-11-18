Starbucks holiday cup controversy a form of comfort and protection

No matter what it is, Americans will find controversy in everything. Whether it’s over politics or even something as simple as a cup.

On Nov. 10, Starbucks released their new holiday cups for this years holiday season and people are heated.

According to their website, Starbucks started their holiday red cup tradition in 1997 when the company was just beginning to expand their business into other countries like Japan and Singapore. The whole point of the holiday cups was to get customers excited for the upcoming celebrations that many celebrate, like Christmas.

The first theme used for the holiday red cup was “Give in to the Rhythm.” The red cup featured a Santa similar to the current Starbucks logo which is a siren and featured lots of festive colors like “jewel-toned palette of deep reds, greens, blues and yellows.”

Up until 2015, Starbucks Holiday cups had always been decorated with all things Americans associate with Christmas such as snowmen, Christmas lights, ornaments, snowflakes, Santa and carolers. Last year, Starbucks went a different route and the holiday cups were simply just a two-toned red cup that featured no decoration like previous years.

When this red holiday cup took it’s debut some thought of the plain cup to be just fine but others were quick to jump to the idea that Starbucks was removing Christmas from the holiday season.

According to an article published by CNN entitled “Starbucks’ plain red holiday cups stir up controversy,” a former pastor named Joshua Feuerstein claimed that Starbucks removed the holiday cheer from their cups because they hate Jesus. And he was not the only one who felt that way.

In response to Feuerstein’s video, Starbucks said in a statement that they tried “to create a culture of belonging, inclusion and diversity” by using plain red cups instead.

After the controversial uproar of the plain red holiday cups that took place in 2015, it appears that Starbucks has gone back to their old ways and gave all those upset Christians what they want by adding back snowflakes, reindeer and Christmas lights. All these things totally scream Christmas right?

As a Christian, it is hard to understand why the absence of these silly decorations would keep people like Feuerstein up at night. Christmas isn’t just about snowflakes, reindeer and snowman, in fact, it’s not about those things at all. It’s about the birth of Jesus Christ.

It just doesn’t make sense for a Christian to get so offended over these simple things being removed from a cup and in result claim Starbucks hates Jesus. Jesus has never been on the Starbucks cup, but if a cheery old frosty the snowman is what makes you think of Jesus and Christmas then so be it.

Christians are supposed to be loving and acce

pting to all and surely not so easily offended by something as simple as a cup. And really, in a country as diverse as America that claims to be a melting pot of all sort of different ethnicities and religions, we should strive to have a holiday cup that represents diversity by not “claiming” any certain holiday at all.

The controversy over these holiday cups, although small, is just another representation of American citizens putting walls up for their own comfort and protection, walls that protect their beliefs, their privilege and their religion. In retrospect these walls are shutting out others and undermining the potential to understand other people’s beliefs and religion.

As a country that “prides” themselves on assimilation between different cultures it’s important to put our offensive walls down and embrace one another for our different beliefs, religions, skin colors, gender, sexual orientation, whatever it may be.

And that starts with understanding that not everyone in the country celebrates Christmas.

Progress of equality will never really start if people are so quick to defend something as small as a cup. It’s time people let the decorations go and embrace the diversity of the world.