SPU sweeps final match

The 1,268 kills, 1,203 assists, 124 aces and 1,908 blocks are just a few of the statistics the Seattle Pacific women’s volleyball team has racked up during their 2016 season.

They played 28 games over the course of three months (conference and nonconference) with an overall record of 11-17; 6-4 at home, 2-10 away and 3-3 neutral.

The Falcons have overcome tremendous obstacles this season, whether they be players facing unexpected injuries or aggressive and passion filled matches lost by just a few points in the last set.

Before this last season began, six first-year women joined the team: outside hitter Gabby Oddo, middle-blocker Abbey Lautenbach, outside hitter Jaeden Hooker, middle-blocker Nicole Tchabanov, outside hitter Mallie Donohoe and libero Katie Mansfield.

“Six new [first-years] was definitely an adjustment,” junior outside hitter Colleen Hannigan said. “But they have blended in the team with ease and are so much fun to be around. Their class has so much talent, so they have been a huge asset to our team.”

The Falcons have recently recruited 5-foot-8-inch high school senior Casey Kispert, a two-time first-team all-league setter from King’s High School of Shoreline. Kispert helped her team achieve an 11-6 overall record this past season and advanced the Knights to finishing second in the district tournament, with one win of qualifying for state.

This week she signed her letter of intent to play at Seattle Pacific next fall, and she will be the third member of her family to represent the Falcons on the court.

Her mother Deri was one of the first original Falcons to play on the 1986 volleyball team, while her father Craig shone in basketball from 1984 to 1988 by scoring more than 1,200 points during his four-years at Seattle Pacific.

Head coach Chris Johnson was quoted by the Falcons Athletic page by saying, “She’s a good setter, has good hands, is athletic, and has good block height, especially for a setter. Everything we look for in terms of attitude, athleticism, and ability — the three A’s — and character, competence, and chemistry — the three C’s — she has all of it.”

Seattle Pacific ended their season on a high note, sweeping Alaska Fairbanks 3-0 on Senior Night last Saturday, Nov 19. Senior middle-blocker Maddi Hommes and senior outside-hitter Lexi Biondi were the honorees of the night, and it was one of the team’s main goals to end the night just right for their beloved seniors.

“I [wanted] to just really enjoy playing with our seniors.” Hannigan said. “They will be dearly missed, and I have high hopes for next season.”

Hommes has played for the Falcons since she was a first-year, but sat out her junior year due to a knee injury. She has racked up 15 kills this last season, one of which was the first point of the senior night match for Seattle Pacific.

Hommes has also received a one-year letterwinner for SPU as well as the GNAC All-Academic in 2014 and was named SPU’s Most Improved in 2013.

Biondi has also played for the Falcons since her first year, but also sat out her sophomore year after going down with a season-ending knee injury after the second match of the season.

Biondi is a two-year letterwinner, All-GNAC honorable mention in 2015, GNAC All-Academic in 2015 as well as co-captain in 2015. This season Biondi has racked up 207 kills, 47 digs and 32 blocks.

“I have no idea where these past four years have gone,” Biondi said. “It is crazy that [it was] my senior night [last week]. And as with every season, we have seen some great improvements, and I think our offense and versatility in offense has improved tremendously throughout the season.”

The team will be lying low for a good portion of this academic year, and it will not be until late winter/early spring where they will come back together fresh and well rested with a new team, but the same goal in mind for the upcoming season: to keep improving and keep getting better and make GNAC playoffs.

“We [weren’t] where we would have hoped and liked to have been,” junior libero Sophie Kuehl said. “But we are still young. We have a lot of room to grow and learn, and I think this season [has showed] us that, and I am very excited for the upcoming season.”